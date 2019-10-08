UPDATE: Roanoke County's non-emergency dispatch phone lines have been restored as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

---

The non-emergency phone number for Roanoke County police and fire agencies are down as of Tuesday evening.

Emergency 911 calls are being handled by Roanoke City's dispatch center, a county employee said.

Roanoke County's non-emergency line can be reached at 283-6597 until further notice.

