Update 12:22 p.m.: Power has been restored in the Cave Spring area, according to Appalachian Power's online outage map.
_______________________________________
More than 2,700 Appalachian Power customers in Roanoke County have been without power since about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Concentrated in the Cave Spring region, the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation, wrote power company spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall.
The power company’s website estimates power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.
“We hope to have everyone back on by noon,” Hall wrote.
