Update 12:22 p.m.: Power has been restored in the Cave Spring area, according to Appalachian Power's online outage map.

More than 2,700 Appalachian Power customers in Roanoke County have been without power since about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Concentrated in the Cave Spring region, the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation, wrote power company spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall.

The power company’s website estimates power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.

“We hope to have everyone back on by noon,” Hall wrote.

