The census returns next year, and the U.S. Census Bureau is gearing up to hire thousands of temporary workers in Western Virginia to help complete America’s decennial population count.
The bureau hopes to attract more than 17,000 applicants for about 3,500 jobs in the Roanoke region, which ranges from Buckingham County to Virginia’s western border, said Timothy Maddaloni, an assistant regional census manager based in Philadelphia.
Some hiring already is underway for clerical support and some field worker hiring will begin soon, with the bulk of it occurring in February and March, according to Maddaloni.
“It’s been a challenge for us,” he said. “We want to hire staff in all communities, of all ethnicities of all races. We want those trusted voices in all those communities to get their neighborhood groups counted accurately.”
The more populous a locality, the more workers are needed there.
In Montgomery County, for example, the census is looking for about 2,000 applicants to fill roughly 400 jobs. Maddaloni said the jobs turnover regularly even with their temporary duration, so they like to have a large pool from which to choose. Once you’ve applied, your application remains on file for future consideration.
Some positions are office jobs, including managers for information technology, administration, recruiting and other areas. Pay for those jobs ranges from $25.50 to $32.50 per hour, Maddaloni said. Pay rates for all of the census jobs were just increased, he said.
The mass of the positions include field workers, clerks, and office and field supervisor jobs. Those range from $13.50 to $20.50 per hour for 20 to 30 hours per week. Pay rates vary by locality, Maddaloni said. Workers are also reimbursed for mileage if they drive for their jobs.
The work is sporadic as the census works through different phases, but Maddaloni said workers who do a good job can be held over for future assignments or even dispatched to other areas that need help or have fallen behind.
The field work will be done by late July, he said, with some office work continuing into the fall.
Maddaloni said the federal employment is good for building a resume and it’s flexible enough for workers to do it without conflicting with another job if they have one.
Plus, “they’re helping themselves and their neighborhoods get a complete and accurate count,” he said.
