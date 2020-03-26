Tyler Turner, 17, doesn’t remember what made him start drawing pictures of people.
But for the third consecutive year, his portrait of a well-known African American has garnered him first place in the annual art contest sponsored by U.S. Cellular in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.
Four years ago, Tyler entered his first U.S. Cellular Black History Month Art Contest and placed third. In February, the Patrick Henry High School senior won first place. This time, he received $500 for his portrait of the Notorious B.I.G., the rapper.
“I’ve been drawing since I was a kid — portraits, tattoos, usually from memory but mostly from reference photos,” said Tyler, son of Liz Quintana.
Being from New York, Tyler said, “Biggie was one of my favorite rappers. Most of the things he said in his lyrics I had seen or experienced.”
When Tyler, who will attend art school at Virginia Commonwealth University this fall, and his mother relocated to Roanoke, a relative suggested Tyler join the Boys & Girls Clubs program in Southeast Roanoke.
He’s since spent after-school hours studying and working on community service projects there.
“The club has taught me how to go about setting a career and educational goals and has helped with every aspect of my life,” he said.
Tyler also has an interest in music that is even larger than his interest in art. He recalled that his first winning portrait was of singer Ray Charles. He also has won awards for pictures of Nelson Mandela and Jackie Robinson, “people who influence me.”
Over the past 13 years U.S. Cellular has awarded $11,000 in gift cards, reaching 10,000 students with its art program for Boys & Girls Clubs.
Locally, in January, club members created original pieces of artwork, recognizing influential African Americans, including business people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities. During February, art by 10 finalists was displayed in U.S. Cellular stores in Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg, Rocky Mount and Montgomery County, and customers voted for their favorites.
As for Tyler’s work, Melissa Watkins with U.S. Cellular said, “His art has developed over the years. … He is a very impressive young man … and just projects confidence in a professional manner.”
The other local 2020 winners are:
- Second place: Ashton Lafon, 14, received the $200 award for a portrait of Aretha Franklin. Lafon is in the eighth grade at Shawsville Middle School.
- Third place: Peyton Burks, 8, received $150 for a portrait of Jackie Robinson. The second-grader attends Garden City Elementary School.
“It was our honor to showcase the creative and beautiful artwork that these kids created in our stores,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager for the Chicago-based U.S. Cellular, said in a news release. “Highlighting influential African-American icons of the past and the present with these works of art from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia youth is one of our favorite ways to celebrate both Black History Month and the rich diversity of this country.”
U.S. Cellular’s Black History Month Art Contest is funded and supported by the company’s Network of Black Associates, which is dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains black associates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.