A section of U.S. 460 near the West Virginia line in Giles County has reopened to traffic not quite two weeks after a mudslide damaged the road, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
East- and westbound traffic will split the two lanes that normally carry eastbound traffic while reconstruction continues in the westbound lanes. Drivers should expect delays during daylight as flaggers will at times control traffic, a highway department news release said.
A complete reopening of all four lanes still is several weeks away, the news release said. The cost of repairs is estimated at $1 million.
The road, which is Giles County’s biggest highway and connects the county’s five towns, was partially closed after a May 22 mudslide, then completely shut down a day later when highway workers found that the slide was continuing to move.
The slide occurred between Narrows and Rich Creek, about five miles east of the West Virginia line in an area called the Bluffs. The road cuts across a steep slope above the New River, with the westbound lanes higher than the eastbound.
A highway department spokesman said last month that days of rain loosened the roadbed beneath the westbound lanes until some of the road’s underpinnings slid downhill. Parts of the westbound road surface collapsed as the dirt beneath it moved away. Sliding debris ended up in the eastbound lanes and cracked a retaining wall meant to maintain the slope.
No injuries were reported after the slide.
Both Virginia and West Virginia highway departments urged drivers to take Interstates 81 and 77 as a detour. Local traffic, however, used narrow, winding Lurich Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 460 between Narrows and Glen Lyn, but on the other side of the New River.
However, less than a week after the mudslide, the New River left its banks and flooded Lurich Road, temporarily closing it as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.