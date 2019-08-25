Two women died Thursday evening in a head-on collision on a Patrick County highway.
The wreck happened about 7 p.m. on Fairystone Parkway, not far from Fairy Stone State Park.
A Ford Fusion driven by Reese O’Neil Wiggington, 36, of Ferrum, was headed east when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, according to a news release Saturday from Virginia State Police.
The impact killed Wiggington and Donna Baliles Benfield, 48, of Stuart, who was driving a Honda Passport.
Both women, who were wearing seatbelts, died at the scene.
There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
An investigation by state police is continuing.