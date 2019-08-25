Two women died Thursday evening in a head-on collision on a Patrick County highway.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. on Fairystone Parkway, not far from Fairy Stone State Park.

A Ford Fusion driven by Reese O’Neil Wiggington, 36, of Ferrum, was headed east when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, according to a news release Saturday from Virginia State Police.

The impact killed Wiggington and Donna Baliles Benfield, 48, of Stuart, who was driving a Honda Passport.

Both women, who were wearing seatbelts, died at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

An investigation by state police is continuing.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

