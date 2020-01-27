A house fire on McDowell Avenue injured two Roanoke firefighters early Monday morning.
One firefighter was treated on scene and the other was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Both firefighters were treated and went home at the end of their shift, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
Firefighters responded to the 700 block of McDowell Avenue Northwest around 3:07 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a house. Crews entered the house, but were pushed out because of the heavy fire conditions. Additional units were called to respond as the firefighters worked to extinguish the house from the outside.
Residents in the neighboring home, which was separated into two apartments, were evacuated as a precaution. Two adults and one infant, and two residents and a pet were displaced from their apartments and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Neighbors told the fire department the home was vacant at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
