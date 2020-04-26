Two bodies were discovered Saturday night in a vehicle recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in the Glade Hill area, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

The recovered vehicle matches the description from a missing persons case out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista, the release said. The bodies will be sent to the medical examiner for further evalulation; victim identifications are pending.

The vehicle was recovered from the lake at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill.

Assisting the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in the recovery were the Buena Vista Police Department, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue, and Franklin County Public Safety.

