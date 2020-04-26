Two bodies were discovered Saturday night in a vehicle recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in the Glade Hill area, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
The recovered vehicle matches the description from a missing persons case out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista, the release said. The bodies will be sent to the medical examiner for further evalulation; victim identifications are pending.
The vehicle was recovered from the lake at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill.
Assisting the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in the recovery were the Buena Vista Police Department, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue, and Franklin County Public Safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.