The driver of a tractor-trailer is now charged after an incident on Interstate 81 on Sunday morning that caused a six-hour shutdown northbound through Botetourt County.

Rohan A. Daley, 41, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was charged with reckless driving in the single vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts. No injuries were reported.

Daley ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail, then continued into the median, overturning just after 7 a.m. at mile marker 167, Garletts wrote in an email. A load of steel trusses spilled over the roadway, blocking traffic.

The truck's fuel tank also ruptured in the crash, leaking about 150 gallons of diesel, Botetourt County Fire and EMS Chief Jason Ferguson wrote in an email.

The Virginia Department of Transportation detoured traffic off the interstate during cleanup. The roadway reopened at 12:50 p.m., Garletts wrote.

