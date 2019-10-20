A pickup struck and injured two pedestrians in Pembroke on Saturday evening, said Sgt. Andy Schack with Pembroke police.

The incident left one person in critical condition, while the other was in surgery, Schack said Sunday night.

The pedestrians, a male and a female, were walking in the right lane of eastbound U.S. 460 near Mill Road when the impact, involving a Dodge pickup, occurred at 7:07 p.m., Schack said. A Nissan pickup struck the Dodge pickup from behind moments later, Schack said. Both vehicles were rendered inoperable, he said. It was dark at the time of the crash, he said.

Schack said investigators, including officers from Virginia State Police, were still piecing together what happened. The names of the pedestrians and drivers weren’t released. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident, Schack said.

Pembroke is a Giles County community of about 1,100 people.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

