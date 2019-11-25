A Troutville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County late Sunday.

James Daniel Powers, 75, was driving on Gravel Hill Road near Troutville when his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road into a field, according to a Virginia State Police news release.  The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m., two miles west of U.S. 11. 

Powers was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. 

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper A.S. Cummings. 

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Matt Chittum covers Roanoke City. A Roanoke native, he’s been at the Roanoke Times for more than two decades, having overcome an inauspicious start with a part-time clerical job.

Recommended for you

Load comments