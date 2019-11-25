A Troutville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County late Sunday.
James Daniel Powers, 75, was driving on Gravel Hill Road near Troutville when his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road into a field, according to a Virginia State Police news release. The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m., two miles west of U.S. 11.
Powers was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper A.S. Cummings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.