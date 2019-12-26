For Boy Scouts who want to earn the merit badge for law, there are 11 requirements, some of which include:
Discuss Justinian’s Code, the Magna Carta and the Code of Hammurabi. Define both civil and criminal law and explain their differences. Learn the requirements for becoming a lawyer and describe how judges are selected.
Task six offers two options, the first of which on the surface seems easier by far: “Attend a session of a civil or criminal court. Write 250 words or more on what you saw.”
No problem, right? Drop by traffic court for 10 or 15 minutes, listen to a few drivers contest their speeding tickets, type up half-a-page and, boom, done. Certainly seems less work than option 2: “Plan and conduct a mock trial with your troop.”
Earlier this year, however, a young Roanoke Scout earning his law merit badge did indeed go with option 1, but he did not skimp on effort. To say the least.
In September, J.B. Clements, who is 12 and a seventh-grader at James Madison Middle School, opted to attend an entire two-day murder trial, start to finish, gavel to gavel. That required spending about 16 hours in Roanoke Circuit Court, where he cut a compact-but-dapper figure in a coat and tie, most of that time watching the proceedings curiously from a front-row bench.
Clements said he enjoys math and technology — he and a friend recently built a personal computer from parts he bought with his report card money — and he runs and wrestles competitively at his school.
The criminal case he watched involved a late-night exchange of gunfire that left one man dead and another facing the prospect of life in prison. The shooting was caught on camera, and that footage was central as defense attorney Paul Beers argued for and ultimately won an acquittal on the grounds of self-defense.
But Clements also got an overview of the legal process that extended beyond the courtroom. Beers agreed to let the young Scout shadow him not just in the courtroom but in the lead-up as well, and Clements spent several hours across two weekends watching Beers’ pre-trial preparations, much of which involved reviewing security footage.
“He’s a very intelligent, very mature young man,” Beers said.
Former Danville prosecutor Chris Collins acted as co-counsel with Beers, and he said the case marked his first time working on a defense team in a jury trial.
“He really helped,” Collins said of Clements’ presence during the pretrial phase. “Young people know more about technology than older people. He was actually really helpful in getting the videos cued up and started and stopped.”
The Scout’s father, Randy Clements, a Roanoke podiatrist, is a friend of Beers’, and he’s also an acquaintance of the assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, so he said he felt confident in his son’s supervision, despite the seriousness of the circumstances.
“Something like this, the high stakes and the nature of the crime, or the allegation, that’s clearly a life-defining experience for [J.B.],” Randy Clements said, and he praised the Boy Scouts’ inclusion of career-oriented merit badges. “It exposes Scouts to so many things they wouldn’t necessarily see. ... It’s a very good opportunity for kids at a formative age.”
With limited exceptions, circuit court trials and hearings are open to anyone — young people who can walk into a courthouse don’t need to know the lawyers or other parties involved, or get permission — but because J.B. Clements was working on an ongoing project, he sought approval from the judge in the case, William Broadhurst.
“While the subject matter was tragic, this homicide did not involve gruesome or graphic images,” Broadhurst said Tuesday. “I left it to the attorney to determine the parameters of the boy’s observation.”
Broadhurst has announced his plans to retire in March after more than 25 years on the bench, so Clements got an opportunity to see one of the last large trials in his lengthy career.
The judge himself was a Boy Scout as well and, as a teen, earned the organization’s highest rank, Eagle.
“The better we can directly educate the public, adults or children, the better off our system is,” Broadhurst said.
Clements, who is part of Troop 17, chartered at St. John’s Episcopal Church, is about to attain the rank of Second Class, up from Tenderfoot. So far he has earned 10 of the 21 merit badges required to reach Eagle. He plans to submit his work for his Law merit badge in early 2020. In addition to a 500-word essay about his trial experience, he also wrote about the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision and O.J. Simpson’s homicide case.
“It’s difficult to get, but overall it was still really interesting,” Clements said earlier this week of his legal experiences. “I learned a lot about things like jury selection and prosecution and defense. I got to go back into the judge’s chambers and listen to the lawyers’ discussions.
“It was just a really adult situation, and it forced me to act like a grown-up and be respectful, to just sit there and listen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.