RADFORD — Shortly after the New River Train Observatory opened, visitors got their first glimpse of a locomotive passing by the Glencoe Museum’s latest attraction.
Tuesday’s unveiling highlighted the significant role trains have played in the city’s history and celebrated Virginia Tech architecture students who designed and built the viewing platform.
“Simply put, the train hub was the nucleus of the city in the 1850s, and Radford wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad Companies,” museum director Scott Gardner said.
He lauded the efforts of the students for enhancing the project and making it better than the nonprofit Radford Heritage Foundation had hoped it would be. The foundation operates the Glencoe Museum.
“We originally had modest plans for the tower, sort of like what you see with bird watching areas at parks,” Gardner said. “But what they did was really make a unique and beautiful structure that really enhances the area.”
Tech Architecture Professor and Radford resident Kay Edge said that she had been looking for projects that would get her students out of the classroom and into the community.
When Edge contacted City Manager David Ridpath about such a project, he pointed her to Deb Cooney, who pitched the train observatory as a possibility.
Over multiple semesters, Edge’s students did everything from developing a site plan to building the structure. While it is uncommon for different students to work on the same project over multiple semesters, Edge said it worked out well in this case.
Edge said the most difficult part of the project was overcoming issues with the site, which Norfolk Southern donated to the museum.
A gas line on both the upper and lower parts of the property, an unused section of track and an old foundation discovered during excavation all posed challenges, Edge said. But the students worked around them and even used the track as a design element.
“It’s just a thrill to see it in person as opposed to a drawing on paper,” she said.
Edge said the platform design incorporated cross-laminated timbers, or CLTs, from Tech’s department of sustainable biomaterials.
These prefabricated, solid engineered wood panels are very strong, but lightweight and resist racking and compression, according to the Engineered Wood Association. Made of layers of hardwoods glued and joined together, they can be used in commercial and residential construction.
Edge said the observatory’s design is a great example of how low-value Virginia hardwoods such as yellow poplar can be turned into high-value, high-performance building materials.
The observatory won’t be the last tourism project at the Glencoe.
In fact, Cooney said the observatory is just one phase of a larger plan to develop the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park adjacent to the museum.
A statue of Ingles — an 18th century frontierswoman who escaped Shawnee captivity and walked nearly 500 miles from Kentucky back to the New River Valley — stands near the train platform. Ingles and her husband ran a ferry on the New River near present-day Radford for decades and held vast tracts of land here.
Cooney said a trail is in the works that will connect the statue with the observatory.
Gardner said the museum also will add signs to the train tower that will highlight the railroad industry’s importance to Radford’s history and development.
“We are hoping that this is just another step in expanding a campus of Radford’s culture and heritage for people to come and enjoy,” Gardner said.
