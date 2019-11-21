A Norfolk Southern train struck a dump truck Thursday morning near Davis Road in the Cloverdale area of Botetourt County.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m., according to Norfolk Southern. Initial reports indicated the truck driver was taken to the hospital for examination. No injuries were reported by the train crew.

The train was halted and is temporarily blocking the Davis Road railroad crossing. Absent any unexpected delays, Norfolk Southern expected to be able to move the train and resume normal traffic by mid- to late Thursday afternoon.

The train was en route from Norfolk headed to Louisville, Kentucky, when the incident occurred.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments