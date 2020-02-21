A tractor-trailer wreck in Montgomery County has caused delays on northbound Interstate 81. 

The crash occurred near mile marker 121.9, closing the northbound right shoulder, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

Shortly after 3:15 p.m., VDOT estimated that backups have extended approximately 4 miles. 

A VDOT camera at mile marker 119.4 showed slowed but still-moving traffic in both northbound lanes at about 3:30 p.m. 

This report will be updated.

