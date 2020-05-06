Members of the Roanoke City Council made it clear during their meeting Monday that continuing to fund groups such as Total Action for Progress and other human services will be a priority as the council digests nearly $3.5 million in proposed budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year.
City Manager Bob Cowell agreed that many agencies need the city’s money, but he reminded the council that if it preserves funding for some groups, other cuts are “going to have to come from somewhere.”
That’s the council’s predicament for the next five weeks as it tries to offset the expected decrease in city revenues due to the COVOD-19 pandemic. During Monday’s budget briefing, Cowell and Finance Director Amelia Merchant proposed cutting enough spending to both balance the 2020-21 budget and leave about $1.7 million in contingency funds in case the pandemic puts further strains on the city’s financial health.
That means that arts, cultural and recreational programs will almost surely see some reductions in city support. Judging by Monday’s comments from council members, though, TAP could be one of the agencies that fares better than others. Roanoke-based TAP is the community action agency for 11 municipalities in western Virginia, including most of the Roanoke Valley, where it serves low-income families through job training, education, financial services and other programs.
“Dealing with the vulnerable in our community, TAP does that,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, a former chairman of TAP’s board of directors. He said that TAP’s job training programs are a reason why the agency is “a priority for me.”
Lea’s support for TAP was echoed by a majority of council members on Monday.
The city provides $160,000 to TAP, which has a budget of $20 million, most of which comes from the federal government. Even though Roanoke’s share of funding is not a high percentage of TAP’s overall annual budget, the money is needed in order to get matching grants, TAP president and CEO Annette Lewis said.
The local funds “help us leverage the federal dollars that come with restrictions and with matching grant requirements,” Lewis said. Every dollar TAP gets from Roanoke “helps us get five or six more.”
“I am grateful, very, very grateful, that many of the council knows TAP’s 55-year history,” Lewis said. “We’ll do our level best to get through COVID-19, when we expect more people to need our services.”
Other proposed budget reductions included giving less money to arts and cultural organizations, reducing library hours, closing the city’s swimming pools for two years, spending less on police technology contracts and scaling back street-paving projects.
The Arts Commission has an annual budget of $340,000, most of which is spread around 19 cultural organizations to be used for special programs. Douglas Jackson, the city’s arts and cultural coordinator, said that less money for the commission could mean reduced funding for programs at Mill Mountain Zoo, the Science Museum of Western Virginia, Mill Mountain Theatre, Virginia Children’s Theatre (formerly Roanoke Children’s Theatre) and others.
Jackson said that the arts and cultural organizations “understand the position everybody’s in. They’re all making tough decisions, and council is making tough decisions, too. Council has been supportive of arts and culture, and they recognize the quality, the sense of community and the tourism dollars that come with all that. My sense is that the organizations are good stewards [of public funds], and they’ll be creative even if it’s just a little bit of funding.”
Tourism marketing has already taken a hit. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the Roanoke-based organization that promotes regional tourism, saw its current budget reduced by $423,891 due to a massive drop-off in occupancy taxes, of which the group receives a portion. Those taxes are expected to fall by 90% this summer, the finance director said, as people avoid traveling. Overnight stays and occupancy taxes are expected to climb later this year and next year, Merchant told the council, if the pandemic subsides.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard said that in a span of two months, his organization went from receiving record revenues to having to lay off staff.
“We have had to reevaluate how we do our job," Howard said. "The work we do now, both internally and externally, will define how VBR comes out of this when the phased recovery begins. We are doing what we need to do now with limited resources and staff to ensure our ability to be ready when the time comes to invite visitors back to the region."
The proposed closing of the city’s swimming pools at Washington and Fallon parks makes sense to parks and recreation director Michael Clark, because the pools might not open this summer anyway due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order. Because the 2020-21 fiscal year straddles parts of two summers, this year and next, the budget cut would force the pools to be closed for both years.
“Even if funding weren’t an issue, we don’t know if we would be open or not” because of COVID-19, Clark said. “The process for us has been collaborative. Somebody could have come in and told us what to cut, but we’ve been allowed to identify where we can cut, so that’s been really good.”
Some council members asked about the leftover contingency funds that were shown in Monday’s briefing and whether some of that money could be used to restore some of the proposed cuts. Yes, Cowell said, but only to a point.
“We’ve got some wiggle room we’ve built in there,” Cowell said. “There are a few things we can pull off that category. But fairly quickly, you’ll see those dollar amounts add up and you’ll start seeing that category decrease.”
Which means tough decisions await.
