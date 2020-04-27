The Tinker Creek and Salem transfer stations will resume accepting trash drop-offs from residential customers starting Friday, the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority announced.
The transfer stations have been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers must wear face masks if they exit their vehicles while bringing waste to the stations.
Free mulch distribution will resume June 1. Household hazard waste collections will remain canceled until further notice.
For more information, call 857-5050 or email the resource authority at rvrainfo@rvra.net.
