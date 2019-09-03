Sharing a stage for the first time, the three contenders for Roanoke County commonwealth’s attorney assembled Tuesday night to field questions on the opioid crisis, violent crime and other issues on which they would lead if elected.
This is a rare contested election for the job of the county’s top prosecutor. For more than 30 years, the office was held by longtime incumbents who never drew a challenger at the ballot box.
This year’s three-way race comes at a time when no incumbent is in the mix. The candidates vying for office are: Republican Brian Holohan, Independent Dirk Padgett and Democrat James Steele.
On Tuesday, in a forum organized by the Salem/Roanoke County Bar Association, the event kicked off with a question asking each hopeful to layout the biggest issue facing the county’s criminal justice system.
Steele, an attorney in private practice, cited the opioid crisis as the steepest challenge confronting the community.
The county has to be willing to keep evolving its tactics in the effort to break the cycle of addiction, he said, and there are untapped tools it could draw on. Those include the use of early intervention programs and medication-assisted treatments that have seen success elsewhere, he said.
“We have to change the way we’re handling the opioid epidemic,” Steele said. “ We’re losing ground.”
Padgett, a former prosecutor for Bedford County who is now in private practice, said he was particularly troubled by the presence of drugs around the community’s children.
The county needs to partner with other agencies and the local schools to get more aggressive in combating drug use and bringing the hammer down on dealers, he said. That includes launching new education programs and taking tough stances against distribution rings in court, he said.
“Enough is enough,” Padgett said. “This is a challenge we’ve got to meet in our county.”
Holohan, a former county prosecutor now in private practice, said he saw the region’s growth and the rapid shifts it was creating in the type of cases seen as one of the challenges the office must work to stay on top of.
The opioid crisis is another serious issue confronting the county and the nation, he said. The community should be proud of the work done by its drug court program and the difference it’s made, he said.
“It’s been a model for the entire state,” Holohan said. “They have changed lives and saved people’s lives.”
Tuesday night’s forum, which attracted an audience of nearly 100, offered a mix of questions crafted by the bar association and by those in attendance.
One of the most popular queries, submitted by both the association and three audience members, dealt with how the attorneys would handle misdemeanor marijuana possession cases in an era where legalization is gaining ground and at least one prosecutor in Hampton Roads tried to waive prosecution of such cases.
Each contender said he wouldn’t support a policy of routinely dismissing such matters. Virginia’s legislature hasn’t followed other states on legalization, they noted, and it’s not a prosecutor’s role to pick and choose which laws will be enforced.
Steele noted most cases of simple possession in the county are punished with a fine. Jail time isn’t the norm, he said, and there is room for leniency.
Other questions sought the candidates’ positions on the death penalty and the disclosure of files to defense attorneys.
Holohan and Padgett said they would seek the death penalty when appropriate for the most heinous crimes.
Steele said he didn’t contest the state’s right to seek that option in serious cases but worried that the penalty, in practice, is often applied inequitably.
All three contenders said they would continue the county office’s long-standing practice of disclosing all documents to the defense and would work to make the process easier by, for example, making the files available digitally to opposing counsel.
