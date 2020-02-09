Separate fires damaged three homes in Roanoke between late Saturday and early Sunday, sending one occupant to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.
In the first incident, firefighters responded at 10:50 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a house in the 1100 block of 12th St. SE. Investigators later found an electrical cause for the fire, which displaced a single resident. No one was injured, the report said.
At 11:20 p.m., firefighters went to a burning apartment in the 2100 block of Southall Place SW with three people and two dogs inside. All escaped, but one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A minor was rescued from a second-story window. The fire's cause was determined to be cooking, the report said.
Less than three hours later, shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters went to a house in the 1700 block of Padbury Ave. SE to quell another fire. Three people and a pet escaped and no one was injured. The fire was determined to be an accident, the report said.
