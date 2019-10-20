Three men will appear on November’s ballot for Botetourt County sheriff. Matt Ward secured the Republican nomination after a primary election in June. He carried about 56% of the vote.
Ward will face two independent candidates — William Stowell and Danny Crouse — on Nov. 5. The winner will replace longtime Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle, himself the son of a longtime county sheriff, who is not seeking reelection.
Danny Crouse
Crouse works as a lieutenant in the Salem Police Department, where he started in 2008 at the age of 40 after 15 years in private business. Four years later he was named Salem’s police officer of the year after saving a woman who was threatening to jump off the Virginia 419 bridge over Interstate 81.
Crouse has lived with his family in Botetourt County for about 14 years. He said he hopes to take the sheriff’s office in a new direction that can proactively handle the metropolitan problems now facing the developing areas of the county.
He said his top three priorities are to reduce the amount of drugs in the county, increase community involvement and provide better training opportunities for sheriff’s office employees.
“People realize the growth that Botetourt is having and they want a change,” Crouse said. “But I also understand the needs of the rural areas and being able to preserve those areas. That’s why people move to Botetourt. I want the community to feel assured that I am that person that’s going to stand up for them.”
William Stowell
Stowell announced his run for sheriff in February on his YouTube channel, Fincastle Underground. He started his YouTube channel to cover the 2016 elections as a Donald Trump supporter. He recorded more than two dozen videos discussing ideas from QAnon, a group that espouses a supposed “deep state” conspiracy against the president and his supporters.
More recently, Stowell records commentary on national and state news and sometimes streams local events. He runs a small business called Stowell ATMs where he purchases ATM machines and sets them up at events or permanent locations around the region.
Stowell advocates for jail reform. He wants to create a drug treatment program instead of jailing people for minor drug offenses. Stowell said many of his ideas come from his own time spent in jail — three months after he was arrested for third-offense driving under the influence in 2015. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored Stowell’s voting rights in January 2017, which allows Stowell to run for public office.
Stowell opposes having sheriff’s deputies in every school. He wants to keep schools safe, he said, but through other security measures, not law enforcement.
Matt Ward
Ward began his law enforcement career in 1996 as an auxiliary deputy in the sheriff’s office and has served there for more than 20 years. He currently works as a master deputy with the sheriff’s patrol division.
Ward said he hopes to increase community engagement and decrease the effect of the opioid epidemic by utilizing local, state and federal resources. His campaign has pledged that from his first day as sheriff, he would assign an additional officer to a school resource position and work toward the permanent goal of having an officer in every school.
“We need to focus on what matters here at home,” Ward said. “There are three important things in this community: that’s you, your children and your property. I’ll be a voice out there fighting for things that directly impact them.”
Ward also suggested starting an inmate work crew program to help rehabilitate those housed in the jail and to save the taxpayers money. He has also focused his campaign on senior citizens identity theft awareness and prevention and the need to enhance the sheriff’s office with updated technology.
