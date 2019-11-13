Fire damaged a shed Tuesday afternoon in the same general area of southeast Roanoke where two other fires broke out the day before.
A Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crew responding to a medical call noticed smoke and flames coming from the shed in the 700 block of Highland Avenue at about 1:40 p.m.
The blaze was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire — and whether it was connected to the two earlier blazes — remains under investigation, according to Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
Officials have said they don’t believe there was a link between the two earlier fires, which were reported at 2:05 a.m. and 3:53 a.m. Monday. But they asked anyone with information to contact the Roanoke Fire Marshall’s Office at 853-2795.
The first fire displaced six occupants of a home on the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue; the second one damaged an unoccupied building in the 2000 block of Dale Avenue, about a dozen blocks away.
The Highland Avenue fire was about three blocks from the first fire on Bullitt Avenue.
