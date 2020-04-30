The Roanoke Times won 20 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association contest, including first-place awards in editorial writing, feature writing, sports photography, data journalism and special sections.

Overall, 19 staffers at the paper earned awards, which were announced Thursday by the Virginia Press Association. A conference and awards dinner had been scheduled for early April at Hotel Roanoke, but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other honors, including the D. Lathan Mims Award for Editorial Leadership and Outstanding Journalist awards, will be announced this fall.

Awards won by the newspaper are:

First place

Data Journalism: Alison Graham, Brandon Ross, Stephanie Sheehan, Heather Rousseau – “Social Services

Editorial Writing: Dwayne Yancey

Special Sections: Shawn Garrett, Elizabeth Hock – Veterans Voices

Sports News Photo: Matt Gentry

Feature Profile Writing: Matt Chittum - “Roanoke neighborhood remembers James Tarpley, the 'Angel of Grandin Road'”

Second place

Special sections or Special Editions: Shawn Garrett, Steve Hemphill, Roanoke Times sports staff – Bud Foster special section

Specialty pages or sections: Shawn Garrett – “1969 series: January 30, July 21, December 25”

Breaking News Photo: Heather Rousseau

General News Photo: Heather Rousseau

Breaking News Writing: Matt Chittum, Alicia Petska, Laurence Hammack, Neil Harvey, Dan Casey, Don Petersen – “Roanoke police continue search for suspect in Franklin County homicide

Column Writing: Dan Casey

General News Writing: Laurence Hammack

Third place

Data Journalism: Brandon Ross, Henri Gendreau, Stephanie Sheehan, Stephanie Klein-Davis – “Bus Station

Slide Show or Gallery: Stephanie Klein-Davis – “Back of the Dragon

Video: Heather Rousseau – “The Music Maker

Page Design: Mark Shaver

Pictorial Photo: Stephanie Klein-Davis

Column Writing: Ralph Berrier Jr. – “The Dadline”

Government Writing: Amy Friedenberger

Headline Writing: Shawn Garrett

