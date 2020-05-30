By looking at some groups of stars, you just know that their individual members surely must be associated. The attractively shaped Northern Crown is just such a group.
Its small size reminds skywatchers of a well-known cluster of stars lying in the same place in our sky six months prior, the Pleiades. It is also suitably situated nearly overhead in the June evening sky to become your celestial companion year after year. Once found, its distinctive semicircular pattern won’t be forgotten.
High in the south shines the second brightest star in Virginia night skies, yellow Arcturus. In the east, another star twinkles almost as brightly, the beautiful blue-white Vega. One-third of the way between them shine the eight stars of Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown.
(Even though it is called Corona, it has nothing to do with the coronavirus wreaking havoc here on Earth. The pattern of stars of Corona Borealis is often depicted as being shaped like a royal crown. The virus, as seen in electron microphotographs, appears to have a filamentous halo — a corona .)
Corona Borealis’ dominant star, Alpha, more commonly called Gemma, is about the same brightness as the major stars of the Big Dipper. This fact proves significant in the bigger picture of the June sky.
Before the distances to the stars were measured, many astronomers thought that Corona Borealis was a true but very loose cluster, being somewhat larger and sparser than the Pleiades. But when reliable distance measurements were finally made, it became clear that, that is not so.
These eight stars are not related at all. They just lie in a chance line-of-sight arrangement, with their distances ranging from 75 to over 300 light-years.
Gemma, while not physically connected to the other members of the stellar crown, is related to a real cluster of stars, one that is easily visible but not very well known. If constellations were composed only of gravitationally associated stars, Gemma would not be included in Corona Borealis but would be claimed by a surprising group of similarly bright stars.
Gemma lies at the same general distance (75 light-years) as five of the seven major members of the Big Dipper (75–84 light-years).
It also travels through space in the same general speed and direction as those five Dipper stars — moving to the southeast requiring at least 12,000 years to traverse a sky distance equalling the apparent diameter of the full moon.
The cluster’s name is the clunky sounding “Ursa Major Moving Cluster,” and contains over two dozen known stellar members.
In 1866, Gemma lost its place — briefly — as the brightest jewel in the crown. For eight nights, a new, slightly brighter star appeared just east of it, then quickly disappeared. It was assigned the designation “T.” (Single or double letter star names are typically given to variable stars, which the new star certainly was.)
Some 80 years later in 1946, the same star again revealed itself, almost reaching the brightness of the 1866 event.
Astronomers initially were unsure what caused these two drastic outbursts. And drastic they were. When T attained its maximum, it was 1,000 times more luminous than it had been a few weeks earlier.
Astronomers now believe that a red giant star with a diameter 70 times that of our sun loses hydrogen-helium plasma to its companion, a much smaller white dwarf star. When the captured plasma becomes massive enough, it flashes in an enormous thermonuclear explosion. It goes “nova.”
Eight years before the 1946 explosion occurred, T showed some slight irregular brightening. It started doing so again in 2015. Does this mean that it will go off again sometime between now and 2026?
To find out, keep looking at your new celestial friend for another, but temporary jewel in the crown.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
