The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $113,506 as of Thursday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Caudel Abbott in memory of Link Abbott, Libby Abbott and Jay Abbott
Anonymous in memory of Jim and Anne and Joe and Anna
Anonymous in memory of our parents
Margaret Bacon in memory of Bill and Mary Bacon
Maryke Barber
Barbara Bell in honor of North Broad Street Neighborhood Association
Joe and Linda Beury in honor of Eva Lambka
Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Friendship Class, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren
Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Pastor Bill and Carol Hinton, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren
Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet
Mimi Butler in memory of Jim Tucker and Puppets with PIZZAZZ
Stan Byrd in honor of Ann and Tom Seddon
Emily Paine Carter, Erik Brady and the Velasquez Family in honor of our good Broad Street and Cherrywood/Walnut/West Point neighbors, and in memory of those who moved on to the great neighborhood in the sky
Emily Paine Carter, Erik Brady and the Velasquez Family in honor of the Salem High and Andrew Lewis Middle School bands and their amazing directors, Mr. Wright and Mr. Graham
Gene and Cathy Comer in memory of Earnest and Minnie Comer
Gene and Cathy Comer in memory of Dale Smith and Earnestine Stevens
Jeff and Lee Cutright
John and Julie Danstrom in memory of Chuck Ryan
Terry Deacon in memory of my dad, Ken Journell
John and Gay Eure
Friendship Class, Cave Spring United Methodist Church
Bill and Judy Gearing in memory of our parents
Lonnie Gill in memory of wife, Jeanine
Arthur and Shirley Grant
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Grubbs Sr. in memory of loved family members
Philip and Charlotte Harless in memory of Johnston and Harless parents
Rose and Gene Hassler in memory of Joan Sands
Rodman R. and Betty J. Hogan in memory of our parents
Barry and Cynthia Holland
Tom and Linda Hollie in memory of our son, Samuel Hollie
ITT Retiree Breakfast Fund
Ann and Bill Johnson in memory of Nancy S. Johnson, Dot and Hugh Jones and Doris and Jim Watson
Ann and Bill Johnson in honor of Kathleen and Tom Bagby, Elaine and Dennis Cronk, Pam and Randy Draper, Stephanie Scordas and Dot Dunbar
Norma Johnson in memory of my husband, Billy Johnson
Norma Johnson in memory of longtime friend, Jimmy Armentrout
Ann Journell in loving memory of Eleanor Hall
George Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley
Linda and Michael Kolnok Jr. in memory of Betty and Wayne Conner and Elizabeth and Michael Kolnok Sr.
The Lawn Ranger in honor of our loyal customers
A Heath Light in honor of Stephen and Sarah Nettemeyer, and in memory of Sarah Ann Light
Janice Litschert
Jim and Parke Loesel in honor of Debbie Denison
Ann Martyn in memory of George Haley
Charlotte Mason in memory of Ed and Blanche Mason
Karen McCall in memory of Christine Carew
Ruth and David McWilliams in honor of our new hometown
Mary Anne and Johnny Mercer
Ann I. Miller
Nancy Mundy in memory of Jazzy, Leona and Fred Mundy
Alfred and Linda Nelms in honor of Betty Preas and family, and in memory of George Preas
Eugene B. Noland Jr. in honor of my wife, Carolyn Noland
Jane Owens in memory of Gil White
Bob and Kristin Peckman in memory of Trail builders Maurice Turner and Lynn Bryant
Paula and Norm Prince in memory of Margaret and Walter Lada
Don and Susan Reynolds
Robert and Bess Riggles
James M. Scearce Jr.
