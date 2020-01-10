The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $113,506 as of Thursday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Caudel Abbott in memory of Link Abbott, Libby Abbott and Jay Abbott

Anonymous in memory of Jim and Anne and Joe and Anna

Anonymous in memory of our parents

Margaret Bacon in memory of Bill and Mary Bacon

Maryke Barber

Barbara Bell in honor of North Broad Street Neighborhood Association

Joe and Linda Beury in honor of Eva Lambka

Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Friendship Class, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren

Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Pastor Bill and Carol Hinton, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren

Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet

Mimi Butler in memory of Jim Tucker and Puppets with PIZZAZZ

Stan Byrd in honor of Ann and Tom Seddon

Emily Paine Carter, Erik Brady and the Velasquez Family in honor of our good Broad Street and Cherrywood/Walnut/West Point neighbors, and in memory of those who moved on to the great neighborhood in the sky

Emily Paine Carter, Erik Brady and the Velasquez Family in honor of the Salem High and Andrew Lewis Middle School bands and their amazing directors, Mr. Wright and Mr. Graham

Gene and Cathy Comer in memory of Earnest and Minnie Comer

Gene and Cathy Comer in memory of Dale Smith and Earnestine Stevens

Jeff and Lee Cutright

John and Julie Danstrom in memory of Chuck Ryan

Terry Deacon in memory of my dad, Ken Journell

John and Gay Eure

Friendship Class, Cave Spring United Methodist Church

Bill and Judy Gearing in memory of our parents

Lonnie Gill in memory of wife, Jeanine

Arthur and Shirley Grant

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Grubbs Sr. in memory of loved family members

Philip and Charlotte Harless in memory of Johnston and Harless parents

Rose and Gene Hassler in memory of Joan Sands

Rodman R. and Betty J. Hogan in memory of our parents

Barry and Cynthia Holland

Tom and Linda Hollie in memory of our son, Samuel Hollie

ITT Retiree Breakfast Fund

Ann and Bill Johnson in memory of Nancy S. Johnson, Dot and Hugh Jones and Doris and Jim Watson

Ann and Bill Johnson in honor of Kathleen and Tom Bagby, Elaine and Dennis Cronk, Pam and Randy Draper, Stephanie Scordas and Dot Dunbar

Norma Johnson in memory of my husband, Billy Johnson

Norma Johnson in memory of longtime friend, Jimmy Armentrout

Ann Journell in loving memory of Eleanor Hall

George Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley

Linda and Michael Kolnok Jr. in memory of Betty and Wayne Conner and Elizabeth and Michael Kolnok Sr.

The Lawn Ranger in honor of our loyal customers

A Heath Light in honor of Stephen and Sarah Nettemeyer, and in memory of Sarah Ann Light

Janice Litschert

Jim and Parke Loesel in honor of Debbie Denison

Ann Martyn in memory of George Haley

Charlotte Mason in memory of Ed and Blanche Mason

Karen McCall in memory of Christine Carew

Ruth and David McWilliams in honor of our new hometown

Mary Anne and Johnny Mercer

Ann I. Miller

Nancy Mundy in memory of Jazzy, Leona and Fred Mundy

Alfred and Linda Nelms in honor of Betty Preas and family, and in memory of George Preas

Eugene B. Noland Jr. in honor of my wife, Carolyn Noland

Jane Owens in memory of Gil White

Bob and Kristin Peckman in memory of Trail builders Maurice Turner and Lynn Bryant

Paula and Norm Prince in memory of Margaret and Walter Lada

Don and Susan Reynolds

Robert and Bess Riggles

James M. Scearce Jr.

