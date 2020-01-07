The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Anonymous in honor of staff at Saint Francis Service Dogs
Charles and Frieda Bostian
Nancy A. Bourne
Ron Campbell in honor of Cathy Hurt, and in memory of Warren and Mildred Campbell
Carter Athletic Center
Harold Craum/Willing Workers Class, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, in honor of members, and in memory of past members
H.C. and Donna Crotts in honor of our Broad Street neighbors
Ralph Foster in memory of Phyllis and Barbara
Gretchen Fox in memory of Patrick Fox
“Friends of Goldie”
Rena and Mark Graham in memory of our parents, Rosanne and Ben Pope and Elrica and Andrew Graham
Rose Guzi in memory of John and Pat Guzi and Tom Guzi
Mary E. Hall in memory of my husband, James Wallace Hall, and my son, Mark James Hall
Mary E. Hall in memory of my father-in-law, William E. Hall, and my mother-in-law, Ruby Edith Hall
Dennis and Barbara Harris in honor of our family
Shirley and Ike Harris in memory of loved ones
John and Belinda Hoagland in honor of Mac and Joyce Smith, and in memory of our daughter, Lindsey Hoagland
Carl and Gail Hoffman
Arnold and Doris Hurt in memory of Calvin and Herman Hurt
George Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley
Phyllis A. Keith in memory of Luther L. Keith and Douglas L. Keith
Ruth Marple in memory of my parents, Roy and Helen Marple
Martha Clay Martin in honor of all I hold dear
Betty McCorkindale in memory of Jim McCorkindale
Betty D. Metz in memory of husband, G. Allen Metz
Roy and Jackie Minnix in honor of Harlan and Anna Frye
John Wynn Myers Sunday School Class, Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, in honor of teacher, Barry Hensley
Mary Beth Nash in memory of Betty Jo Nash
Barbara Perdue in memory of Jesse Perdue
Lela N. Peters in memory of husband, Raymond Peters, and son, James Robert
Angela B. Rauenswinter in memory of my son, Peter R. Lyons
Benny and JoAnne Reed in honor of volunteers at RAM
Retired Tennis Ladies — Carolyn, Claudia, Ina, Jackie, Ruth and Vicki
Berkeley Riley in memory of James Tarpley, Angel of Grandin Road
Walton and Molly Rutherfoord
Garry and Jo Ann Saunders in honor of our grandchildren, Kaitlin, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily and Sarah
Andy Shumate in honor of Virginia Gentlemen Chorus
Donna Springer in memory of Singleton Osterhoudt
Raymond and Patricia Stanley in memory of Glenn Elliott Stanley
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Peggy M. Thompson
Anne T. Tiffany in memory of James R. Tiffany Jr.
Dorothy VanValkenburg in memory of Raymond VanValkenburg
Darden and Sylvia Wade in memory of loved ones
Ethel Waldron in memory of husband, J.M. Waldron, and son, Mickey Waldron
Ginny West in honor of Central Church of the Brethren
Jim Wightman in memory of Jim Glanville
Regina Williamson in honor of Regina Withers and Eda Wynn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.