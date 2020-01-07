The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Anonymous in honor of staff at Saint Francis Service Dogs

Charles and Frieda Bostian

Nancy A. Bourne

Ron Campbell in honor of Cathy Hurt, and in memory of Warren and Mildred Campbell

Carter Athletic Center

Harold Craum/Willing Workers Class, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, in honor of members, and in memory of past members

H.C. and Donna Crotts in honor of our Broad Street neighbors

Ralph Foster in memory of Phyllis and Barbara

Gretchen Fox in memory of Patrick Fox

“Friends of Goldie”

Rena and Mark Graham in memory of our parents, Rosanne and Ben Pope and Elrica and Andrew Graham

Rose Guzi in memory of John and Pat Guzi and Tom Guzi

Mary E. Hall in memory of my husband, James Wallace Hall, and my son, Mark James Hall

Mary E. Hall in memory of my father-in-law, William E. Hall, and my mother-in-law, Ruby Edith Hall

Dennis and Barbara Harris in honor of our family

Shirley and Ike Harris in memory of loved ones

John and Belinda Hoagland in honor of Mac and Joyce Smith, and in memory of our daughter, Lindsey Hoagland

Carl and Gail Hoffman

Arnold and Doris Hurt in memory of Calvin and Herman Hurt

George Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley

Phyllis A. Keith in memory of Luther L. Keith and Douglas L. Keith

Ruth Marple in memory of my parents, Roy and Helen Marple

Martha Clay Martin in honor of all I hold dear

Betty McCorkindale in memory of Jim McCorkindale

Betty D. Metz in memory of husband, G. Allen Metz

Roy and Jackie Minnix in honor of Harlan and Anna Frye

John Wynn Myers Sunday School Class, Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, in honor of teacher, Barry Hensley

Mary Beth Nash in memory of Betty Jo Nash

Barbara Perdue in memory of Jesse Perdue

Lela N. Peters in memory of husband, Raymond Peters, and son, James Robert

Angela B. Rauenswinter in memory of my son, Peter R. Lyons

Benny and JoAnne Reed in honor of volunteers at RAM

Retired Tennis Ladies — Carolyn, Claudia, Ina, Jackie, Ruth and Vicki

Berkeley Riley in memory of James Tarpley, Angel of Grandin Road

Walton and Molly Rutherfoord

Garry and Jo Ann Saunders in honor of our grandchildren, Kaitlin, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily and Sarah

Andy Shumate in honor of Virginia Gentlemen Chorus

Donna Springer in memory of Singleton Osterhoudt

Raymond and Patricia Stanley in memory of Glenn Elliott Stanley

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Peggy M. Thompson

Anne T. Tiffany in memory of James R. Tiffany Jr.

Dorothy VanValkenburg in memory of Raymond VanValkenburg

Darden and Sylvia Wade in memory of loved ones

Ethel Waldron in memory of husband, J.M. Waldron, and son, Mickey Waldron

Ginny West in honor of Central Church of the Brethren

Jim Wightman in memory of Jim Glanville

Regina Williamson in honor of Regina Withers and Eda Wynn

