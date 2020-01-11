The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $128,551 as of Friday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Steve Akers in honor of Nancy and Connie

Ted and Bonnie Alberts in honor of Ron and Janie Walters

Ned and Cary Baber

Banks Insurance Agency in memory of Colton Scott Banks

Anna Laura Burcham in honor of Leonard Burcham

Catawba United Methodist Church

Jay and Nancy Childress in memory of J.C., Margaret and Karen Childress

Nancy and Jay Childress in memory of Jack and Mickey Helms

Peggy C. Davis in memory of Carol Wiek Camper Snyder Brenner

Carole Denney in memory of Virginia Dameron

Weldon and Hazel Dinkel

Don and Polly Dodson in memory of Julian Obenshain

Dorothy Layman in memory of Clarence Jett Layman and John Clifton Kelley

Bob and Ruby Linkous in memory of daughter, Ruth Linkous Willm

Bob and Ruby Linkous in honor of our children

Bonnie McDonald and Chuck Paget

Jennie Sue Murdock in memory of Rev. Bill Murdock, and in honor of RAM House volunteers from Fort Lewis Christian Church

Barbara Neal in honor of my three great grandsons, Donnie, Anderson and Jack

Charles and Judy Phillips in memory of their parents

David and Gail Price in memory of our parents, Eva and Charlie Price and Dorothy and Walter Leigh

David and Gail Price in memory of loved neighbors from Windsor Avenue, J.W. and Margaret R. Baker, J.W. Baker Jr. and John W. Robertson

Jon and MaryLou Puritz

Jean Rzucidlo

Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Dane, Marcia, Logan, Meredith and Haley Patterson

Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Mark, Debbie, Katie and Jenna Seckinger

Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Bob, Janet and Adam Sanders; Evan and Jacob Nicely; Jacob, Morgan, McKinley and Bayleigh Edberg

Virgie B. Seay in honor of loved ones

The Selby Family in memory of Betty King

Charles and Alexis Sensabaugh in honor of and in memory of all military personnel

Joanne Shaffer in memory of Charles Shaffer

Laura K. Skeen in honor of friends and co-workers

Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Stephen H. Rosenoff, MD

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Bob and Carolyn Stevens in memory of our parents

Greg Stick

Gaynell Sykes in memory of husband, Clair Sykes, and granddaughter, Grace Lovegrove

Gaynell Sykes in honor of my good neighbors at 4845 Glen Ivy Condo

Third Thursday Bridge Club in loving memory of Eleanor Hall

Bob and Susan Thurman In memory of Plunkett and Katherleen Marshall, Betty June Meadows and Doug Barnette

Stuart and Tom Trinkle in honor of Virginia and Annie

Geri Underwood in memory of Connie Grant and Joe Grant Jr.

Alan S. and Debbie M. Wade in honor of Darden and Sylvia Wade

Edna H. Wade

Janice Wallace in memory of Carnelle Hypes

Bruce and Kathy Ward

Lynn Webb in memory of my father, Frank Webb, and David Sutton, Will Wagner, Dave Wagoner, Kim Keyton, Gene Grubitz III, Mia Barksdale, Doris Ashford, Virginia Rorer, Mark McSwiney, Helen Corbett, Don Hampton, Jeff Amos, Jim Houseman, Marquita Ferguson, Brian Bean, Scott Lowe and Amanda Wyrick

Hugh and Peggy Wells in memory of Jim Hubbard

Scott and Jean Whitaker in memory of Janet C. Whitaker

Steve and Katrina White in honor of our good neighbors, Jim and Lorain Myer

Randy and Christina Wickham

Mr. and Mrs. Cranston Williams Jr.

Karen Willis in memory of my husband, Bob Willis

Susan Wimmer in honor of Catherine and Becky Weeks

Pete and Libby Witt in memory of our parents

Clarke and Lydia Woerner in honor of Carrie Nelson and in memory of John Nelson

Richard and Virginia Wright in memory of Roy and Hyacinth Eakin, Wyatt and Elsie Wright and son, Mike

Jim and Elaine Wymer in memory of our parents and grandson, Jesse

David Youngblood

