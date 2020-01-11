The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $128,551 as of Friday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Steve Akers in honor of Nancy and Connie
Ted and Bonnie Alberts in honor of Ron and Janie Walters
Ned and Cary Baber
Banks Insurance Agency in memory of Colton Scott Banks
Anna Laura Burcham in honor of Leonard Burcham
Catawba United Methodist Church
Jay and Nancy Childress in memory of J.C., Margaret and Karen Childress
Nancy and Jay Childress in memory of Jack and Mickey Helms
Peggy C. Davis in memory of Carol Wiek Camper Snyder Brenner
Carole Denney in memory of Virginia Dameron
Weldon and Hazel Dinkel
Don and Polly Dodson in memory of Julian Obenshain
Dorothy Layman in memory of Clarence Jett Layman and John Clifton Kelley
Bob and Ruby Linkous in memory of daughter, Ruth Linkous Willm
Bob and Ruby Linkous in honor of our children
Bonnie McDonald and Chuck Paget
Jennie Sue Murdock in memory of Rev. Bill Murdock, and in honor of RAM House volunteers from Fort Lewis Christian Church
Barbara Neal in honor of my three great grandsons, Donnie, Anderson and Jack
Charles and Judy Phillips in memory of their parents
David and Gail Price in memory of our parents, Eva and Charlie Price and Dorothy and Walter Leigh
David and Gail Price in memory of loved neighbors from Windsor Avenue, J.W. and Margaret R. Baker, J.W. Baker Jr. and John W. Robertson
Jon and MaryLou Puritz
Jean Rzucidlo
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Dane, Marcia, Logan, Meredith and Haley Patterson
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Mark, Debbie, Katie and Jenna Seckinger
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Bob, Janet and Adam Sanders; Evan and Jacob Nicely; Jacob, Morgan, McKinley and Bayleigh Edberg
Virgie B. Seay in honor of loved ones
The Selby Family in memory of Betty King
Charles and Alexis Sensabaugh in honor of and in memory of all military personnel
Joanne Shaffer in memory of Charles Shaffer
Laura K. Skeen in honor of friends and co-workers
Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Stephen H. Rosenoff, MD
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Bob and Carolyn Stevens in memory of our parents
Greg Stick
Gaynell Sykes in memory of husband, Clair Sykes, and granddaughter, Grace Lovegrove
Gaynell Sykes in honor of my good neighbors at 4845 Glen Ivy Condo
Third Thursday Bridge Club in loving memory of Eleanor Hall
Bob and Susan Thurman In memory of Plunkett and Katherleen Marshall, Betty June Meadows and Doug Barnette
Stuart and Tom Trinkle in honor of Virginia and Annie
Geri Underwood in memory of Connie Grant and Joe Grant Jr.
Alan S. and Debbie M. Wade in honor of Darden and Sylvia Wade
Edna H. Wade
Janice Wallace in memory of Carnelle Hypes
Bruce and Kathy Ward
Lynn Webb in memory of my father, Frank Webb, and David Sutton, Will Wagner, Dave Wagoner, Kim Keyton, Gene Grubitz III, Mia Barksdale, Doris Ashford, Virginia Rorer, Mark McSwiney, Helen Corbett, Don Hampton, Jeff Amos, Jim Houseman, Marquita Ferguson, Brian Bean, Scott Lowe and Amanda Wyrick
Hugh and Peggy Wells in memory of Jim Hubbard
Scott and Jean Whitaker in memory of Janet C. Whitaker
Steve and Katrina White in honor of our good neighbors, Jim and Lorain Myer
Randy and Christina Wickham
Mr. and Mrs. Cranston Williams Jr.
Karen Willis in memory of my husband, Bob Willis
Susan Wimmer in honor of Catherine and Becky Weeks
Pete and Libby Witt in memory of our parents
Clarke and Lydia Woerner in honor of Carrie Nelson and in memory of John Nelson
Richard and Virginia Wright in memory of Roy and Hyacinth Eakin, Wyatt and Elsie Wright and son, Mike
Jim and Elaine Wymer in memory of our parents and grandson, Jesse
David Youngblood
