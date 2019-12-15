The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Anonymous in memory of Pauline Carl
Maya Bohler
Nancy B. Cook in memory of Susan Trent, B.J. Jones, Ben, Beth Ramos — VWCC
Lonnie E. and Andrea K. Daniels
Gale and Sam Feather
Gary and Cindy Foster
Roger and Stefanie Fowler in memory of our “framily”
John F. Harkness
Roger, Lulu and Satch in memory of Linnae R. Hedgbeth
Anne and Leigh Huff in memory of Mary Fancher Turner
Betty and Ed Lesko in honor of friends and neighbors
Nancy and Richard Long in honor of breast cancer support angel, Sandy Beasley
Johnny and Laura Moore in memory of our parents, Clarence and Sarah Moore and Sid and Ruth Tear
Bob and Jeanette Patterson in honor of Bingo volunteers at Berkshire Healthcare Center, Vinton
Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of my dad, Roy Cronise
Nancy L. Robison in honor of and in memory of my neighbors
Lois Spigle
Peggy Stewart in memory of Sam and Kathleen Wright
Mitzi Willingham in honor of Russell Stiff
Diana W. Woods in memory of my husband, Clarence W. Woods, and my daughter, Leigh Anne Woods
Diana Woods and Mike Walters in memory of our dad, W. Gerald Walters, mother, Mary Elizabeth Walters, and brother, W. Gerald Walters Jr.
Total raised as of Dec. 13: $9,005
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.