The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Anonymous in memory of Pauline Carl

Maya Bohler

Nancy B. Cook in memory of Susan Trent, B.J. Jones, Ben, Beth Ramos — VWCC

Lonnie E. and Andrea K. Daniels

Gale and Sam Feather

Gary and Cindy Foster

Roger and Stefanie Fowler in memory of our “framily”

John F. Harkness

Roger, Lulu and Satch in memory of Linnae R. Hedgbeth

Anne and Leigh Huff in memory of Mary Fancher Turner

Betty and Ed Lesko in honor of friends and neighbors

Nancy and Richard Long in honor of breast cancer support angel, Sandy Beasley

Johnny and Laura Moore in memory of our parents, Clarence and Sarah Moore and Sid and Ruth Tear

Bob and Jeanette Patterson in honor of Bingo volunteers at Berkshire Healthcare Center, Vinton

Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of my dad, Roy Cronise

Nancy L. Robison in honor of and in memory of my neighbors

Lois Spigle

Peggy Stewart in memory of Sam and Kathleen Wright

Mitzi Willingham in honor of Russell Stiff

Diana W. Woods in memory of my husband, Clarence W. Woods, and my daughter, Leigh Anne Woods

Diana Woods and Mike Walters in memory of our dad, W. Gerald Walters, mother, Mary Elizabeth Walters, and brother, W. Gerald Walters Jr.

Total raised as of Dec. 13: $9,005

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments