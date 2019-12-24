The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Betsy Albert in memory of Jeanne, Bill and Bob Rich
Betsy Albert in memory of Jim Lott
Dorlee Martin Allison in memory of Charles Leverette Allison Jr. from his family
Anonymous in honor of Jim and Nancy Hill
Anonymous in memory of Mrs. Carolyn Ball
Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Josephine Hale
Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny and Shirl Neal
Anonymous in memory of Lambert and Lawrence Family
Terry and Martha Apple
Terry and Lynn Arbogast in honor of Bill and Ruth Sibley
Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of Tracy and Bobby Chewning, and in memory of Minnie Chewning
Sue Baker in memory of Dorcas Lofland
Barbara Baker in memory of J.W. Baker
Jerry and Charlotte Barnett in memory of Jeff Stephenson
Faye J. Becker in memory of Ranny Becker and Doug Goldsmith
C.O. Bowman Jr. in memory of Smokey, Millie and Phyllis Bowman
Doris B. Caldwell in memory of Karen N. Jennings and Kimberly Newcomb
Connie Crites in memory of Rich Crites
Pat Davidson in honor of Vinton Library Tuesday Bridge Group
Don and Barbara Divers in memory of women who served tirelessly in the Troutville Church of the Brethren, Margaret Hatcher, Sandra Maxey and Sheila Cline
Audrey M. Ferguson in memory of daughter, Penny Ferguson
Jim and Kelly Fulghum in honor of our grandchildren, Carrie, Janet Lynne, James, Sarah, Meghan and Alex
Robert E. Garst in memory of Maria
Sally and Nathan Goff
Edwin C. Hall in memory of Glenna H. Hall
Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim and Helen, Jerry and “JH”
Dennis and Ann Henry
Myrteen Heslep in honor of ALHS ’74 reunion group: Debbie, Cindy, Tamera, Cyn, Jane and Cherry
Scott and Lee Ann Hodge
Carolyn Kinzel in memory of Hank Kinzel
Art and Marion Kunkle
Wayne and Betsy D. Light in memory of Courtney “Corky” Old
Louessie, Nancy and family (Loope) in memory of Jack and Nadine Loope
Susan Moldenhauer
Wanda F. Parker
Mike Pulice
Sally and Jim Randles
Linda and Will Sparta in memory of parents, Wade and Mabel Gibson and Ted and Anita Sparta
Karen Spears in memory of Agnes Hamilton
Paul R. Thomson Jr. and memory of Elizabeth C. Thomson
Kyle Umberger
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Warren III
