The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Betsy Albert in memory of Jeanne, Bill and Bob Rich

Betsy Albert in memory of Jim Lott

Dorlee Martin Allison in memory of Charles Leverette Allison Jr. from his family

Anonymous in honor of Jim and Nancy Hill

Anonymous in memory of Mrs. Carolyn Ball

Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Josephine Hale

Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny and Shirl Neal

Anonymous in memory of Lambert and Lawrence Family

Terry and Martha Apple

Terry and Lynn Arbogast in honor of Bill and Ruth Sibley

Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of Tracy and Bobby Chewning, and in memory of Minnie Chewning

Sue Baker in memory of Dorcas Lofland

Barbara Baker in memory of J.W. Baker

Jerry and Charlotte Barnett in memory of Jeff Stephenson

Faye J. Becker in memory of Ranny Becker and Doug Goldsmith

C.O. Bowman Jr. in memory of Smokey, Millie and Phyllis Bowman

Doris B. Caldwell in memory of Karen N. Jennings and Kimberly Newcomb

Connie Crites in memory of Rich Crites

Pat Davidson in honor of Vinton Library Tuesday Bridge Group

Don and Barbara Divers in memory of women who served tirelessly in the Troutville Church of the Brethren, Margaret Hatcher, Sandra Maxey and Sheila Cline

Audrey M. Ferguson in memory of daughter, Penny Ferguson

Jim and Kelly Fulghum in honor of our grandchildren, Carrie, Janet Lynne, James, Sarah, Meghan and Alex

Robert E. Garst in memory of Maria

Sally and Nathan Goff

Edwin C. Hall in memory of Glenna H. Hall

Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim and Helen, Jerry and “JH”

Dennis and Ann Henry

Myrteen Heslep in honor of ALHS ’74 reunion group: Debbie, Cindy, Tamera, Cyn, Jane and Cherry

Scott and Lee Ann Hodge

Carolyn Kinzel in memory of Hank Kinzel

Art and Marion Kunkle

Wayne and Betsy D. Light in memory of Courtney “Corky” Old

Louessie, Nancy and family (Loope) in memory of Jack and Nadine Loope

Susan Moldenhauer

Wanda F. Parker

Mike Pulice

Sally and Jim Randles

Linda and Will Sparta in memory of parents, Wade and Mabel Gibson and Ted and Anita Sparta

Karen Spears in memory of Agnes Hamilton

Paul R. Thomson Jr. and memory of Elizabeth C. Thomson

Kyle Umberger

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Warren III

