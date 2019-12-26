The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

W.C. Adams Jr. in memory of Billie O., Eddie S., David S., Roger C., Ronnie L., Gerald H., Wayne A., Richard N., Paul G. and Danny K, my old friends gone way too soon, but never, ever forgotten

William Agee

Sara Airheart in memory of Jack Airheart

Anonymous in honor of Dr. Steven Pollard, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Roanoke

Anonymous in honor of Abbie, Ellen and Tatum

Anonymous in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram

Anonymous in memory of Jenny Ayers

Anonymous in memory of Stephanie A. Kingrea

Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of grandchildren, Chris, Will, Logan, Austin and Iris, and great-granddaughter, Daniela

Wanda Atkins in memory of a special friend, Betty Rodgers

Ron and Jodi Ayers in honor of our wonderful neighbors and friends

Kathleen and Tom Bagby in honor of Ann and Bob Lawson, Karen and Jesse Davidson, Jill and John Pendleton and Ann and Bill Johnson, and in memory of Kathleen (Bootsie) Lunsford, Frank Thomasson and Bruce Thomasson

Tom and Kathleen Bagby and Jim and Sandi Bagby in memory of James T. and Mildred B. Bagby

Corbin and Sara Bailey

William and Jane Bailey in memory of Presten Andrew Bailey

George and Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker, Mary Alice and Roth Rose

John Barry

Terry Barton in memory of Forest Murray

Shirley R. Basham in memory of husband, Harry J. Basham, and sister, Ruby R. Hicks

Audrey Bates

Bill and Sandy Beasley in memory of Mont Beasley and Dickie Morgan

Sue Beisler in honor of Helen Burnett

Mary S. Belcher in honor of Karen Y. Belcher, and in memory of James Marvin Belcher

Valentine L. Bernys Jr. and Bernadette M. Bernys in memory of Bernys and Pula family

Ralph Berrier Jr. in memory of Elinor Hall

Jeff and Sandy Birch in memory of Mama B

Anna Black in memory of Larry Crowley Sr.

Jerry and Lucy Blankenship

Janice Boitnott in memory of Orlin Boitnott

Norris and Janice Boitnotte in memory of Alma and James Dowdy

Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Swann

Robert Bolling in memory of Don Filson

Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Hancock

Robert Bolling in memory of my family

Robert Bolling in memory of Lee Mastin

Robert Bolling in memory of my friend John (Jack) Miller

Judy Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley and Don Bower

Glenn and Helen Bowman in memory of Dewey and Michael Goode

David and Charlotte Boyd in memory of our parents

The Bratton Family in memory of Frank Bratton

Jon and Jane Brewbaker in memory of Odell M., Letcher M., Gary M., Danny M., Glenn T. and Calico Marbles

Bradford Buie

Bridge Buddies on Wednesday in memory of loved ones

Anna Burcham in honor of James and Terri Bussey

Helen Burnett in honor of Penny, Lisa, Beth, Becky and Sally

In honor of and in memory of members of Busy Bee Sewing Circle, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, Roanoke

Deborah Caldwell-Bono and Ben Bono in honor of our service men and women and our law enforcement officers

Ronald Callahan in memory of parents, James and Blanche Callahan, and sister, Brenda Callahan

Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron

Inge Camplejohn in memory of loved ones

CCS/Creditors Collection Service in memory of former employees, Julia Millehan and Vickey Hylton

Challenger’s Sunday School Class, Central United Methodist Church, in honor of Mr. Kenneth Bowles

Tracy Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher

Bob Chewning in memory of Neal Long and Doug Gibson

Bob Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr

Bobby Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier

Bobby and Tracy Chewning in memory of Minnie Chewning

Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Wanda and Earl Atkins

Children and grandchildren in memory of Minnie Chewning

Sandi and Dick Clemmer in honor of Jenn, Troy, Libby, Davis and Sadie

Johanna Colston in memory of Jim Colston

Glen C. Combs

Jeffery W. Comer in honor of Annette and Keith Flanders

Jeffery W. Comer in honor of Kay and Archie Thomasson

Johanna Corathers

James and Noel Cosby

Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of William (Bill) Hurley

Mike and Susan Crowder in memory of Kenneth L. Crowder and George L. Guill

Crusaders Sunday School Class, Southview United Methodist Church, in honor of Brenda Wilson and Betty Strickland

Margaret Cusson in memory of George Cusson

Ray and Peggy Dale

Becky and Darrell Darnell in memory of Don Darnell

Norma Lou Davis in memory of Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer and Ruth Stump

Martha Dean in honor of staff and friends at Yarn Explosion

Jeffrey DeBell in honor of Mary E. Fitzgerald

Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Doug Prillaman

Disciples Women, Fort Lewis Christian Church, in memory of our deceased ladies who were always faithful and supportive of our group

Disciples Women, Fort Lewis Christian Church, in memory of Rev. W.F. Murdock

Robin and Robbie Dix in memory of Merle Akers Prillaman

In memory of Ann Hunter Draper from her family

Martha Ann Dobyns in honor of Helen Ammen, my dearest friend

Bonnie Douglas in honor of Frances Gross

“Mom” Bonnie Douglas in memory of Rusty, Dikie, Boggy, Peedie, Ashes, Scooter and Prince Douglas

John and Hoye Duckworth

Barbara and Gary Duerk in memory of Edith Reese

Patricia Duffy in memory of son, Bo, and in honor of Carley and Ella

Fred and Pat Duncan

Barbara Dyer in memory of Donnie Dyer

Lu Anne Edwards in honor of Maggie Holland

Lu Anne Edwards in honor of Denise Hicks

Lu Anne and Clayton Edwards in honor of Elaine Falls

Bob and Sue Egbert in memory of our parents, Bill and Mary Hill and Ken and Mary Egbert

Rita Engle Circle, Huntington Court United Methodist Church, in memory of deceased members

Frank and Susie Ewald in memory of “Tink” and Helen Ewald

Gordon and Susan Ewald in honor of our 50th wedding anniversary

Bobby and Barbara Falls in honor of our children and grandchildren

Anne Faries in memory of husband, Sonny Faries; son, Pete Crowder; brothers, Jim and Fred Conner; uncle, Sam Conner; niece, Louise Wampler; cousins, Betty King, Karen Snyder, Sammy and Carl Helm

Georgia M. Ferguson in memory of husband, Callie W. Ferguson

Georgia M. Ferguson in memory of mother, Lillian Bowen Jones

Georgia M. Ferguson in memory of “son,” William A. Jackson

First Friday Lunch Bunch in honor of each other

Catherine Fischer in memory of Macy Moeller Hailey

Doreen M. Fishwick in memory of Patricia D. Hamilton and John P. Fishwick

Sylvia and Willard Flora in honor of Montgomery and Flora Families

Carl and Merry Ford in memory of Jim and Ellen Dillon

Royce Foster in memory of R. George Foster

4th Friday Bridge Group

Fourth Thursday Bridge Club in honor of Ruth Spradlin

Jane and John Frank in honor of the Frank and Winders Families

Joyce Freed in memory of John Freed

John and Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr.

Louise Gammons in memory of Lisa Gammons

Marianne Gandee in memory of Wayne Gandee

Lorena Garnand in memory of husband, C. Ellsworth Garnand

Robert and Christie Garrett in memory of Dreama Garrett (Robert’s mom)

Robert and Christie Garrett in memory of Bob and Ruth Eades (Christie’s parents)

Mike and Bev Getsi in memory of our daughter, Kim

Hilda Getz

Frances P. Gillock in memory of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Helm, Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Helm and Michael Patrick

Harold Glass

The Glass Works LLC in honor of our fine customers and friends

Randy Gleason and Martha McDearmon

John and Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay and Dottie Goss

Vinson and Brenda Gray in memory of our parents, E.J. and Gladys Gray and Herbert and Jane Harper

Martha Gregory in memory of Betty and David Sutton

Jan Grisso in honor of Mary Jane Grisso, and in memory of Emmett “Ike” Grisso

Drs. Kurt and Maureen Guelzow in memory of Dr. Wayne Gandee

Greg and Michele Haley

Charles Hall

Pam Hall in memory of Frank, Marie, Phillip and Tuffy Hubble

Frank Hancock in memory of Diane Hancock

Gale B.G. Hancock in memory of Wesley Gillock

Tom and Donna Hard in memory of Hattie W. Milam, 1923-2019

Harold Hardy in honor of our Heironimus monthly lunch group and Debbie Denison of RAM who worked with us one Christmas at Towers

Jane Harper in memory of my mother, Marie McCrory

Larry and Stephanie Harris in honor of The Mabes, The Asburys, The Trents and The Barretts

Richard and Amy Hayes in honor of our parents

Keith Hennessy and Susie Santelle in honor of our parents

Meme Hinkle in memory of Madison K. Bryan

Mary Anne Hodges in memory of James H. (Jim) Hodges Sr., Jim and Helen Hare and Howard and Geneva Hodges

Janice A. Hoffman

Homebuilders Class, Haran Baptist Church

Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper and Charles R. Jennings

Bill and Wanda Howard in honor of Joe and Doris Artusio, Norman and Connie Lagueux and Gordon and Sandy Shapiro

Bill and Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard and Larry Carty

Helen Hughes in memory of Bill

Carlene Crotts Irving in memory of my loving husband, Edward W. Irving Jr.

Linda Ives in memory of Debbie Rambo

Douglas and Kathleen Jacobs in honor of sister, Mr. and Mrs. Don Cooper, and brother, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Cragnolin

Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thompson

Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in honor of Mrs. Bea Price

Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Spangler

Walt and Joyce Jennings in memory of friends and family

Carolyn Johnson in honor of Dottie, George and Wendy

Carol K. Johnson in memory of Gertrude and Henry Johnson and Drew Cloeter

Joyful Servants Sunday School Class in honor of Pastor Mark Washington

Dan and Nancy Karnes

C.C. Lavender, Loy King and Richard Wright in memory of Guy Cooper, G.A. Metz, J.M. Oliver and Al Thomas

Claire Kennett and Charlie Logan in memory of loved ones

Susan Kessler in honor of Golden Girls Hiking Friends

M. Christine Kimel in memory of Aaron Edward Kimel

Kitty Coxe Koomen in memory of Whit and Kathleen Coxe

Gail Bailey Krieg in memory of Diane Morris and Elsie (Polly) Frith

Ladies Who Sometimes Lunch: Zip Basile, Bernie Basile, Mary Gacek, Barbara Lampros and Shelley Nolan in honor of neighbors

Gary and Jane Lambert in memory of Mary Ann and Sam Reynolds

Jack and Linda Lanford

Margaret Lawson in memory of Stu and Margaret Frankl and Helen and Mason Miller

Paulette F. Lawson in memory of my dear brother, Gerald Housenfleur, and in honor of his faithful Nazareth School friends, Peggy Dogan, Duffy Jennings and Jim Rowe

Paulette F. Lawson in memory of my beloved family, husband, Lee Lawson, and parents, Paul and Lureline Ferguson

Charles and Martha Legg in honor of Hank and Barbara Gleixner, James and Cindy McManaway and family and Debra Williams and family

Charlie and Martha Legg in honor of our Upper Edgehill neighbors

Helgard Legg in memory of John Legg, beloved husband, father and friend

David and Sheree Lemon in memory of mother, Ruth E. Lemon

David and Sheree Lemon in memory of father, William (Bill) E. Lemon

David and Sheree Lemon in memory of brother, Glendon W. Lemon

Diane and Lance Lewis

Larry and Yvonne Linton

Dawn E. Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens

C.P. and Carol Lockhart

David and Joanne Lofgren

Eleanor Long in memory of John and Jane Long

Mary Lee Loope in honor of Glynn, Jill, Emilee and Michelle Loope

Rick and Lisa Lovegrove in honor of Spencer Lovegrove, and in memory of Grace Lovegrove

The Lunch Bunch in memory of Anne Cox

Joyce Lyle in memory of Jimmy Lyle, Edward Lyle, Whitney Leftwich, “E” and Bobby Dillon

Mr. and Mrs. William A. Magee

Tom and Blanche Mahoney

Lola Manning in memory of James Manning and Ted Powers

Rick and Kathy Marencik in memory of Ed and Esther Magruder and Mike and Mary Jane Marencik

Beverly O. and John Martin in honor of Ken and Jane Sellers

Sam and Julia Martin in honor of RAM House volunteers

Ann Martyn and Frank O’Brien in honor of Becky Burge

Marianne McDowell in memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Moorman

Nancy and Leo McMahon in honor of our family

Evelyn M. Melia in memory of Ryan Welborn

Curtis and Donna Mills in memory of Ian C. Mills, our sweet son

John and Fran Morgan in memory of Margaret and Walter Baker, J.W. Baker Jr., Frances R. Pillis, Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Baker, Mr. and Mrs. J. Byron Morgan and Doug Morgan

John and Fran Morgan in memory of Dorthy and Walter Leigh, Pat Myers, John Robertson, Bill Richardson and Bill Mangus

Martha Moseley in memory of Dr. and Mrs. LeBaron Moseley Sr. and LeBaron Moseley Jr.

Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of husband, James W. Murtaugh

Terry and Pam Neate in memory of Peggy Crews, John O. Jones, Derek Lonker, Crystal Van Hise and Sue Little

Alfred and Linda Nelms in memory of Lucille Hipes, a special lady

Linda Nelms and Alfred in memory of Harris, Jeanette, Robert, Shaela and Donshae

Bonnie Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff

Mary and Kipper Nottingham in honor of Biking Buddies: Wimmers, Longs, Spetzlers, McClellans and Wilsons

Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain

Wallace and Ann Orange in memory of Jerry and Ricky Orange

Charles H. Osterhoudt in memory of Singleton G. Osterhoudt

James Overholser in honor of Kathy Overholser

Annabel Owen in memory of Glenn Owen

Virginia I. Owens and Valerie J. Viar

Mary Anna Page in memory of Marshall Page, Harry and Jennie Psathos and Danny Psathos

Neil and Jill Parcell

H.S. Peters

Lois S. Peterson in memory of parents, Everette and Pauline Sirry

Myra Petty in memory of my beloved dad, John H. Petty Jr.

Charles and Judy Phillips in memory of James Murtaugh

Nancy and Ballard Pinkard in honor of Patty and Carlos Hart, Bonnie Vest, Carolyn Laub and Jo and Kent Whitlock

Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of current employees, and in memory of Aaron Gardiner and Scott Cahill

Patricia Popper

The Powell Family in memory of Ed and Mary Wade

Mary Prescott in honor of Nancy Barbour

Carol Pruner in honor of my grandsons, Byron, Link and Nels; and my friends, Teresa, Norma, Mary Margaret and Susan

Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Dixie and Robert Barger and Catherine and Gene Puckett

Sarah Angle Purves in memory of M. Jackson Angle, Harry R. Purves Jr., Susan P. Purves, Leon G. Peters Jr., Dock and Frances Minix, Natalie Purves, Berlin, and Keith

Richard and Harriet Rader in memory of Earl Jones, and in honor of Jim and Nancy Crumpacker, Jay and Jessica Crumpacker, Sarah and Dave McClure, Pastors Alan Linker and Adam Stultz and Allen Flora

Ken and Debby Rattenbury in honor of Janet Rattenbury

Ken and Debby Rattenbury in memory of Kathryn Ann Rattenbury

Carolyn T. Reighley

Wayne and Pam Reilly

Sarah Rice in memory of Dempsey and Iris Rice

Roanoke City Retirees Association in memory of Roanoke City retirees

Valarie K. Robinson in honor of Linda Maness

Nene Roe in honor of BJ Preas

Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke

Audry Rogers in honor of Jessie Toler

Carol Rosenberg in memory of Morton Rosenberg

Carole Routt in honor of the great staff at Oakey’s South Chapel

Al and Carol Runyon in memory of parents, Roy and Elva Runyon and Fred and Martha Hall and brother, Rodney Runyon

Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy

Senior Moms in memory of Jeff Cannon, Chip Warsaw, Wayne and Cheryl Morris and Larry Howard, and in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil and Rick Aydlett

Charlotte Seth in memory of husband, Dev Seth

Patrick Shank

Judy Shelton in honor of S.S. Girls

Russell Shores in memory of Barbara B. Shores

Pam Short in memory of loved ones who’ve passed

Ruth Shott in memory of Edward Shott

Haven and Nancy Shuck

Bill and Ruth Simmerman in memory of Jackie Denton

Joy Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Joe and Mary Ellen Sanders

Joy Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Agnes Hamilton, Mae Ayers and Doris Smith

Ceal Slough in memory of husband, George Slough

P.L. Smith

Bob and Pris Smolka

Becky Smythers in honor of Linda W. Harry

Cheryl Snead in memory of Alleta Deyerle, Ellen Dyer, Jerry Deyerle and Christine Tabor

Caryl Solomon in honor of Dr. Robert Solomon

South Roanoke Apartment Village in memory of William S. Woody

Ann and Manuel Sowers

Joanne and Bert Spetzler in honor of our bike group

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Adult Sunday School Class in honor and memory of past and present members

Marian Stanley in memory of William “Terry” Stanley

Sharon and Carlena Starkey

Joseph St. Clair in memory of Doris, Scott and Todd St. Clair

Gari Stephenson in honor of Tanky, Bill, Elaine, Molly, All, Page and Jack

The Stockstill Family in memory of Dr. Leigh H. Stockstill

Cecelia Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard

Helen and Allan Sublette

James E. Sullivan in memory of Cora L. Sullivan

Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Sunshine Sunday School Class, Colonial Avenue Baptist Church, in honor of our teacher, Jean Grady

Fred and Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff

Charlotte Taylor in memory of Gladys K. Thurman

Charlotte Taylor in memory of Irene K. Childers

Charlotte Taylor in memory of Margaret K. Grant

Therapy Works in memory of Audrey Rucker

Eric and Robin Thomas in memory of Leigh Ann Kurtz

Mike and Ellen Urbanski in honor of clergy and staff of Christ Episcopal Church, Roanoke

Debbie and John Urquhart in memory of Carolyn Nelson

Joyce and Charles VanDellen in memory of Ken W. VanDellen and Ronald “Jay” VanDellen

Ellen Vinson in memory of Nancy Lee Andrews

Richard C. Wagner in memory of Cynthia E. Wagner

Susan and Kevin Walker in memory of Susan’s mother, Jane Taylor Bohon

Tom and Sandy Walker

Bob and Carolyn Ward in memory of Richard and Evelyn Brandt

Linda Weade in memory of Eva Agee and “Tudy” Huffman

Carolyn Weaver

Betty K. Weddle in memory of my husband, A.D. Weddle, and in honor of our employees and customers of A.D. Weddle Co. Inc.

Cissy Weller in memory of Dr. William Weller

Jeanie and Dick Wertz

Marie Wertz in honor of Pattie, Kaylee and Steve

JoAnn T. West in memory of Norvell W. West II, husband, father and grandfather

Joan Wheeler in honor of and in memory of Kilbane family

Darrell and Carolyn Whitt

Velda Willis in memory of parents, Varley and Sylvia Willis

Nancy R. Wingfield in memory of Robert P. Wingfield

Don and Ellen Witt in honor of dear friends

Barry and Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer

Nancy Womack in memory of John and Shirley Bowman and Harold Wilhelm

Women’s Fellowship , First Church of the Brethren, in honor of Pastor Dava Hensley

Martha Worrell

Barbara Wright in honor of Wesley and Phyliss Lynch

Barbara Jean Wright in memory of husband, Jack F. Wright Jr.

David Wright in memory of wife, Loretta Wright

Jan and Robyn Wright

Regina York

Debbie Young

Gail and Randy Zimmerman in honor of F. Staley Hester and Malinda Sayers

Gail Zimmerman in honor of Jerri Etheridge

Gail Zimmerman in honor of Polly Owen

Gail Zimmerman in honor of Sandra Bradley

