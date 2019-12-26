The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
W.C. Adams Jr. in memory of Billie O., Eddie S., David S., Roger C., Ronnie L., Gerald H., Wayne A., Richard N., Paul G. and Danny K, my old friends gone way too soon, but never, ever forgotten
William Agee
Sara Airheart in memory of Jack Airheart
Anonymous in honor of Dr. Steven Pollard, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Roanoke
Anonymous in honor of Abbie, Ellen and Tatum
Anonymous in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram
Anonymous in memory of Jenny Ayers
Anonymous in memory of Stephanie A. Kingrea
Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of grandchildren, Chris, Will, Logan, Austin and Iris, and great-granddaughter, Daniela
Wanda Atkins in memory of a special friend, Betty Rodgers
Ron and Jodi Ayers in honor of our wonderful neighbors and friends
Kathleen and Tom Bagby in honor of Ann and Bob Lawson, Karen and Jesse Davidson, Jill and John Pendleton and Ann and Bill Johnson, and in memory of Kathleen (Bootsie) Lunsford, Frank Thomasson and Bruce Thomasson
Tom and Kathleen Bagby and Jim and Sandi Bagby in memory of James T. and Mildred B. Bagby
Corbin and Sara Bailey
William and Jane Bailey in memory of Presten Andrew Bailey
George and Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker, Mary Alice and Roth Rose
John Barry
Terry Barton in memory of Forest Murray
Shirley R. Basham in memory of husband, Harry J. Basham, and sister, Ruby R. Hicks
Audrey Bates
Bill and Sandy Beasley in memory of Mont Beasley and Dickie Morgan
Sue Beisler in honor of Helen Burnett
Mary S. Belcher in honor of Karen Y. Belcher, and in memory of James Marvin Belcher
Valentine L. Bernys Jr. and Bernadette M. Bernys in memory of Bernys and Pula family
Ralph Berrier Jr. in memory of Elinor Hall
Jeff and Sandy Birch in memory of Mama B
Anna Black in memory of Larry Crowley Sr.
Jerry and Lucy Blankenship
Janice Boitnott in memory of Orlin Boitnott
Norris and Janice Boitnotte in memory of Alma and James Dowdy
Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Swann
Robert Bolling in memory of Don Filson
Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Hancock
Robert Bolling in memory of my family
Robert Bolling in memory of Lee Mastin
Robert Bolling in memory of my friend John (Jack) Miller
Judy Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley and Don Bower
Glenn and Helen Bowman in memory of Dewey and Michael Goode
David and Charlotte Boyd in memory of our parents
The Bratton Family in memory of Frank Bratton
Jon and Jane Brewbaker in memory of Odell M., Letcher M., Gary M., Danny M., Glenn T. and Calico Marbles
Bradford Buie
Bridge Buddies on Wednesday in memory of loved ones
Anna Burcham in honor of James and Terri Bussey
Helen Burnett in honor of Penny, Lisa, Beth, Becky and Sally
In honor of and in memory of members of Busy Bee Sewing Circle, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, Roanoke
Deborah Caldwell-Bono and Ben Bono in honor of our service men and women and our law enforcement officers
Ronald Callahan in memory of parents, James and Blanche Callahan, and sister, Brenda Callahan
Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron
Inge Camplejohn in memory of loved ones
CCS/Creditors Collection Service in memory of former employees, Julia Millehan and Vickey Hylton
Challenger’s Sunday School Class, Central United Methodist Church, in honor of Mr. Kenneth Bowles
Tracy Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher
Bob Chewning in memory of Neal Long and Doug Gibson
Bob Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr
Bobby Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier
Bobby and Tracy Chewning in memory of Minnie Chewning
Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Wanda and Earl Atkins
Children and grandchildren in memory of Minnie Chewning
Sandi and Dick Clemmer in honor of Jenn, Troy, Libby, Davis and Sadie
Johanna Colston in memory of Jim Colston
Glen C. Combs
Jeffery W. Comer in honor of Annette and Keith Flanders
Jeffery W. Comer in honor of Kay and Archie Thomasson
Johanna Corathers
James and Noel Cosby
Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of William (Bill) Hurley
Mike and Susan Crowder in memory of Kenneth L. Crowder and George L. Guill
Crusaders Sunday School Class, Southview United Methodist Church, in honor of Brenda Wilson and Betty Strickland
Margaret Cusson in memory of George Cusson
Ray and Peggy Dale
Becky and Darrell Darnell in memory of Don Darnell
Norma Lou Davis in memory of Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer and Ruth Stump
Martha Dean in honor of staff and friends at Yarn Explosion
Jeffrey DeBell in honor of Mary E. Fitzgerald
Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Doug Prillaman
Disciples Women, Fort Lewis Christian Church, in memory of our deceased ladies who were always faithful and supportive of our group
Disciples Women, Fort Lewis Christian Church, in memory of Rev. W.F. Murdock
Robin and Robbie Dix in memory of Merle Akers Prillaman
In memory of Ann Hunter Draper from her family
Martha Ann Dobyns in honor of Helen Ammen, my dearest friend
Bonnie Douglas in honor of Frances Gross
“Mom” Bonnie Douglas in memory of Rusty, Dikie, Boggy, Peedie, Ashes, Scooter and Prince Douglas
John and Hoye Duckworth
Barbara and Gary Duerk in memory of Edith Reese
Patricia Duffy in memory of son, Bo, and in honor of Carley and Ella
Fred and Pat Duncan
Barbara Dyer in memory of Donnie Dyer
Lu Anne Edwards in honor of Maggie Holland
Lu Anne Edwards in honor of Denise Hicks
Lu Anne and Clayton Edwards in honor of Elaine Falls
Bob and Sue Egbert in memory of our parents, Bill and Mary Hill and Ken and Mary Egbert
Rita Engle Circle, Huntington Court United Methodist Church, in memory of deceased members
Frank and Susie Ewald in memory of “Tink” and Helen Ewald
Gordon and Susan Ewald in honor of our 50th wedding anniversary
Bobby and Barbara Falls in honor of our children and grandchildren
Anne Faries in memory of husband, Sonny Faries; son, Pete Crowder; brothers, Jim and Fred Conner; uncle, Sam Conner; niece, Louise Wampler; cousins, Betty King, Karen Snyder, Sammy and Carl Helm
Georgia M. Ferguson in memory of husband, Callie W. Ferguson
Georgia M. Ferguson in memory of mother, Lillian Bowen Jones
Georgia M. Ferguson in memory of “son,” William A. Jackson
First Friday Lunch Bunch in honor of each other
Catherine Fischer in memory of Macy Moeller Hailey
Doreen M. Fishwick in memory of Patricia D. Hamilton and John P. Fishwick
Sylvia and Willard Flora in honor of Montgomery and Flora Families
Carl and Merry Ford in memory of Jim and Ellen Dillon
Royce Foster in memory of R. George Foster
4th Friday Bridge Group
Fourth Thursday Bridge Club in honor of Ruth Spradlin
Jane and John Frank in honor of the Frank and Winders Families
Joyce Freed in memory of John Freed
John and Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr.
Louise Gammons in memory of Lisa Gammons
Marianne Gandee in memory of Wayne Gandee
Lorena Garnand in memory of husband, C. Ellsworth Garnand
Robert and Christie Garrett in memory of Dreama Garrett (Robert’s mom)
Robert and Christie Garrett in memory of Bob and Ruth Eades (Christie’s parents)
Mike and Bev Getsi in memory of our daughter, Kim
Hilda Getz
Frances P. Gillock in memory of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Helm, Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Helm and Michael Patrick
Harold Glass
The Glass Works LLC in honor of our fine customers and friends
Randy Gleason and Martha McDearmon
John and Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay and Dottie Goss
Vinson and Brenda Gray in memory of our parents, E.J. and Gladys Gray and Herbert and Jane Harper
Martha Gregory in memory of Betty and David Sutton
Jan Grisso in honor of Mary Jane Grisso, and in memory of Emmett “Ike” Grisso
Drs. Kurt and Maureen Guelzow in memory of Dr. Wayne Gandee
Greg and Michele Haley
Charles Hall
Pam Hall in memory of Frank, Marie, Phillip and Tuffy Hubble
Frank Hancock in memory of Diane Hancock
Gale B.G. Hancock in memory of Wesley Gillock
Tom and Donna Hard in memory of Hattie W. Milam, 1923-2019
Harold Hardy in honor of our Heironimus monthly lunch group and Debbie Denison of RAM who worked with us one Christmas at Towers
Jane Harper in memory of my mother, Marie McCrory
Larry and Stephanie Harris in honor of The Mabes, The Asburys, The Trents and The Barretts
Richard and Amy Hayes in honor of our parents
Keith Hennessy and Susie Santelle in honor of our parents
Meme Hinkle in memory of Madison K. Bryan
Mary Anne Hodges in memory of James H. (Jim) Hodges Sr., Jim and Helen Hare and Howard and Geneva Hodges
Janice A. Hoffman
Homebuilders Class, Haran Baptist Church
Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper and Charles R. Jennings
Bill and Wanda Howard in honor of Joe and Doris Artusio, Norman and Connie Lagueux and Gordon and Sandy Shapiro
Bill and Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard and Larry Carty
Helen Hughes in memory of Bill
Carlene Crotts Irving in memory of my loving husband, Edward W. Irving Jr.
Linda Ives in memory of Debbie Rambo
Douglas and Kathleen Jacobs in honor of sister, Mr. and Mrs. Don Cooper, and brother, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Cragnolin
Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thompson
Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in honor of Mrs. Bea Price
Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Spangler
Walt and Joyce Jennings in memory of friends and family
Carolyn Johnson in honor of Dottie, George and Wendy
Carol K. Johnson in memory of Gertrude and Henry Johnson and Drew Cloeter
Joyful Servants Sunday School Class in honor of Pastor Mark Washington
Dan and Nancy Karnes
C.C. Lavender, Loy King and Richard Wright in memory of Guy Cooper, G.A. Metz, J.M. Oliver and Al Thomas
Claire Kennett and Charlie Logan in memory of loved ones
Susan Kessler in honor of Golden Girls Hiking Friends
M. Christine Kimel in memory of Aaron Edward Kimel
Kitty Coxe Koomen in memory of Whit and Kathleen Coxe
Gail Bailey Krieg in memory of Diane Morris and Elsie (Polly) Frith
Ladies Who Sometimes Lunch: Zip Basile, Bernie Basile, Mary Gacek, Barbara Lampros and Shelley Nolan in honor of neighbors
Gary and Jane Lambert in memory of Mary Ann and Sam Reynolds
Jack and Linda Lanford
Margaret Lawson in memory of Stu and Margaret Frankl and Helen and Mason Miller
Paulette F. Lawson in memory of my dear brother, Gerald Housenfleur, and in honor of his faithful Nazareth School friends, Peggy Dogan, Duffy Jennings and Jim Rowe
Paulette F. Lawson in memory of my beloved family, husband, Lee Lawson, and parents, Paul and Lureline Ferguson
Charles and Martha Legg in honor of Hank and Barbara Gleixner, James and Cindy McManaway and family and Debra Williams and family
Charlie and Martha Legg in honor of our Upper Edgehill neighbors
Helgard Legg in memory of John Legg, beloved husband, father and friend
David and Sheree Lemon in memory of mother, Ruth E. Lemon
David and Sheree Lemon in memory of father, William (Bill) E. Lemon
David and Sheree Lemon in memory of brother, Glendon W. Lemon
Diane and Lance Lewis
Larry and Yvonne Linton
Dawn E. Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens
C.P. and Carol Lockhart
David and Joanne Lofgren
Eleanor Long in memory of John and Jane Long
Mary Lee Loope in honor of Glynn, Jill, Emilee and Michelle Loope
Rick and Lisa Lovegrove in honor of Spencer Lovegrove, and in memory of Grace Lovegrove
The Lunch Bunch in memory of Anne Cox
Joyce Lyle in memory of Jimmy Lyle, Edward Lyle, Whitney Leftwich, “E” and Bobby Dillon
Mr. and Mrs. William A. Magee
Tom and Blanche Mahoney
Lola Manning in memory of James Manning and Ted Powers
Rick and Kathy Marencik in memory of Ed and Esther Magruder and Mike and Mary Jane Marencik
Beverly O. and John Martin in honor of Ken and Jane Sellers
Sam and Julia Martin in honor of RAM House volunteers
Ann Martyn and Frank O’Brien in honor of Becky Burge
Marianne McDowell in memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Moorman
Nancy and Leo McMahon in honor of our family
Evelyn M. Melia in memory of Ryan Welborn
Curtis and Donna Mills in memory of Ian C. Mills, our sweet son
John and Fran Morgan in memory of Margaret and Walter Baker, J.W. Baker Jr., Frances R. Pillis, Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Baker, Mr. and Mrs. J. Byron Morgan and Doug Morgan
John and Fran Morgan in memory of Dorthy and Walter Leigh, Pat Myers, John Robertson, Bill Richardson and Bill Mangus
Martha Moseley in memory of Dr. and Mrs. LeBaron Moseley Sr. and LeBaron Moseley Jr.
Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of husband, James W. Murtaugh
Terry and Pam Neate in memory of Peggy Crews, John O. Jones, Derek Lonker, Crystal Van Hise and Sue Little
Alfred and Linda Nelms in memory of Lucille Hipes, a special lady
Linda Nelms and Alfred in memory of Harris, Jeanette, Robert, Shaela and Donshae
Bonnie Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff
Mary and Kipper Nottingham in honor of Biking Buddies: Wimmers, Longs, Spetzlers, McClellans and Wilsons
Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain
Wallace and Ann Orange in memory of Jerry and Ricky Orange
Charles H. Osterhoudt in memory of Singleton G. Osterhoudt
James Overholser in honor of Kathy Overholser
Annabel Owen in memory of Glenn Owen
Virginia I. Owens and Valerie J. Viar
Mary Anna Page in memory of Marshall Page, Harry and Jennie Psathos and Danny Psathos
Neil and Jill Parcell
H.S. Peters
Lois S. Peterson in memory of parents, Everette and Pauline Sirry
Myra Petty in memory of my beloved dad, John H. Petty Jr.
Charles and Judy Phillips in memory of James Murtaugh
Nancy and Ballard Pinkard in honor of Patty and Carlos Hart, Bonnie Vest, Carolyn Laub and Jo and Kent Whitlock
Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of current employees, and in memory of Aaron Gardiner and Scott Cahill
Patricia Popper
The Powell Family in memory of Ed and Mary Wade
Mary Prescott in honor of Nancy Barbour
Carol Pruner in honor of my grandsons, Byron, Link and Nels; and my friends, Teresa, Norma, Mary Margaret and Susan
Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Dixie and Robert Barger and Catherine and Gene Puckett
Sarah Angle Purves in memory of M. Jackson Angle, Harry R. Purves Jr., Susan P. Purves, Leon G. Peters Jr., Dock and Frances Minix, Natalie Purves, Berlin, and Keith
Richard and Harriet Rader in memory of Earl Jones, and in honor of Jim and Nancy Crumpacker, Jay and Jessica Crumpacker, Sarah and Dave McClure, Pastors Alan Linker and Adam Stultz and Allen Flora
Ken and Debby Rattenbury in honor of Janet Rattenbury
Ken and Debby Rattenbury in memory of Kathryn Ann Rattenbury
Carolyn T. Reighley
Wayne and Pam Reilly
Sarah Rice in memory of Dempsey and Iris Rice
Roanoke City Retirees Association in memory of Roanoke City retirees
Valarie K. Robinson in honor of Linda Maness
Nene Roe in honor of BJ Preas
Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke
Audry Rogers in honor of Jessie Toler
Carol Rosenberg in memory of Morton Rosenberg
Carole Routt in honor of the great staff at Oakey’s South Chapel
Al and Carol Runyon in memory of parents, Roy and Elva Runyon and Fred and Martha Hall and brother, Rodney Runyon
Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy
Senior Moms in memory of Jeff Cannon, Chip Warsaw, Wayne and Cheryl Morris and Larry Howard, and in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil and Rick Aydlett
Charlotte Seth in memory of husband, Dev Seth
Patrick Shank
Judy Shelton in honor of S.S. Girls
Russell Shores in memory of Barbara B. Shores
Pam Short in memory of loved ones who’ve passed
Ruth Shott in memory of Edward Shott
Haven and Nancy Shuck
Bill and Ruth Simmerman in memory of Jackie Denton
Joy Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Joe and Mary Ellen Sanders
Joy Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Agnes Hamilton, Mae Ayers and Doris Smith
Ceal Slough in memory of husband, George Slough
P.L. Smith
Bob and Pris Smolka
Becky Smythers in honor of Linda W. Harry
Cheryl Snead in memory of Alleta Deyerle, Ellen Dyer, Jerry Deyerle and Christine Tabor
Caryl Solomon in honor of Dr. Robert Solomon
South Roanoke Apartment Village in memory of William S. Woody
Ann and Manuel Sowers
Joanne and Bert Spetzler in honor of our bike group
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Adult Sunday School Class in honor and memory of past and present members
Marian Stanley in memory of William “Terry” Stanley
Sharon and Carlena Starkey
Joseph St. Clair in memory of Doris, Scott and Todd St. Clair
Gari Stephenson in honor of Tanky, Bill, Elaine, Molly, All, Page and Jack
The Stockstill Family in memory of Dr. Leigh H. Stockstill
Cecelia Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard
Helen and Allan Sublette
James E. Sullivan in memory of Cora L. Sullivan
Summerdean Church of the Brethren
Sunshine Sunday School Class, Colonial Avenue Baptist Church, in honor of our teacher, Jean Grady
Fred and Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff
Charlotte Taylor in memory of Gladys K. Thurman
Charlotte Taylor in memory of Irene K. Childers
Charlotte Taylor in memory of Margaret K. Grant
Therapy Works in memory of Audrey Rucker
Eric and Robin Thomas in memory of Leigh Ann Kurtz
Mike and Ellen Urbanski in honor of clergy and staff of Christ Episcopal Church, Roanoke
Debbie and John Urquhart in memory of Carolyn Nelson
Joyce and Charles VanDellen in memory of Ken W. VanDellen and Ronald “Jay” VanDellen
Ellen Vinson in memory of Nancy Lee Andrews
Richard C. Wagner in memory of Cynthia E. Wagner
Susan and Kevin Walker in memory of Susan’s mother, Jane Taylor Bohon
Tom and Sandy Walker
Bob and Carolyn Ward in memory of Richard and Evelyn Brandt
Linda Weade in memory of Eva Agee and “Tudy” Huffman
Carolyn Weaver
Betty K. Weddle in memory of my husband, A.D. Weddle, and in honor of our employees and customers of A.D. Weddle Co. Inc.
Cissy Weller in memory of Dr. William Weller
Jeanie and Dick Wertz
Marie Wertz in honor of Pattie, Kaylee and Steve
JoAnn T. West in memory of Norvell W. West II, husband, father and grandfather
Joan Wheeler in honor of and in memory of Kilbane family
Darrell and Carolyn Whitt
Velda Willis in memory of parents, Varley and Sylvia Willis
Nancy R. Wingfield in memory of Robert P. Wingfield
Don and Ellen Witt in honor of dear friends
Barry and Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer
Nancy Womack in memory of John and Shirley Bowman and Harold Wilhelm
Women’s Fellowship , First Church of the Brethren, in honor of Pastor Dava Hensley
Martha Worrell
Barbara Wright in honor of Wesley and Phyliss Lynch
Barbara Jean Wright in memory of husband, Jack F. Wright Jr.
David Wright in memory of wife, Loretta Wright
Jan and Robyn Wright
Regina York
Debbie Young
Gail and Randy Zimmerman in honor of F. Staley Hester and Malinda Sayers
Gail Zimmerman in honor of Jerri Etheridge
Gail Zimmerman in honor of Polly Owen
Gail Zimmerman in honor of Sandra Bradley
