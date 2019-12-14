The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Robert Allen

M.W. Armistead III Family Foundation

Judy Beasley East in memory of Ronald Eugene East and Eric Eugene East

L. Bryant and G. Pearson in honor of Mary Jo and Jimmy Doyle

Marie Carper in memory of Garland Carper

Jim Chandler in memory of Jo Ann Chandler

Elizabeth Chilman

Norma Cregger in honor of Ladies of the Vine

Rupert Cutler and Brenda McDaniel

David and Nancy Delaney

Barbara Dickinson in honor of my children

First Christian Church Co-Ed Class

Grateful Golfers in memory of Archie Smith, Jeff Owens, Bill Rorrer, Meade Freeman, Ron Henry, Oren Reed, Fred Crockett, Bruce Harper, Ron Minton and Ross Garland

Bernice Gray

Jerry and Louann Guzi

Natalie and Keith Haley in memory of Margaret Haley

Tony and Gini Lefkowicz

Peggy Meador in memory of Raymond L. Meador Jr. and Kelley Renee Meador Cahoon

Shelley and Robert Nolan

Mildred Patteson

Julia and Jennifer Prillaman in memory of Clarence “Prune” Prillaman

Kathleen Ratliff in memory of Curtis and Patti Ratliff

Evelyn Townsend Circle, Calvary Baptist Church, Roanoke

Wanda Walrond in memory of husband, Willis Walrond, and daughter, Patricia Walrond

Total raised as of Dec. 12: $6,105.00

