The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Robert Allen
M.W. Armistead III Family Foundation
Judy Beasley East in memory of Ronald Eugene East and Eric Eugene East
L. Bryant and G. Pearson in honor of Mary Jo and Jimmy Doyle
Marie Carper in memory of Garland Carper
Jim Chandler in memory of Jo Ann Chandler
Elizabeth Chilman
Norma Cregger in honor of Ladies of the Vine
Rupert Cutler and Brenda McDaniel
David and Nancy Delaney
Barbara Dickinson in honor of my children
First Christian Church Co-Ed Class
Grateful Golfers in memory of Archie Smith, Jeff Owens, Bill Rorrer, Meade Freeman, Ron Henry, Oren Reed, Fred Crockett, Bruce Harper, Ron Minton and Ross Garland
Bernice Gray
Jerry and Louann Guzi
Natalie and Keith Haley in memory of Margaret Haley
Tony and Gini Lefkowicz
Peggy Meador in memory of Raymond L. Meador Jr. and Kelley Renee Meador Cahoon
Shelley and Robert Nolan
Mildred Patteson
Julia and Jennifer Prillaman in memory of Clarence “Prune” Prillaman
Kathleen Ratliff in memory of Curtis and Patti Ratliff
Evelyn Townsend Circle, Calvary Baptist Church, Roanoke
Wanda Walrond in memory of husband, Willis Walrond, and daughter, Patricia Walrond
Total raised as of Dec. 12: $6,105.00
