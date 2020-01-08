The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $97,283 as of Tuesday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Liz Alls in memory of William (Billy) Pleasants

Anonymous in honor of Anna Driver, and in memory of Rev. Fred A. Driver

Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of the White, Farris Bailey and Ward neighbors on Crossbow

Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of Belinda and John Hoagland, best neighbors ever, and in memory of Lindsey Hoagland

Norma Atchley in memory of Alfred and Ruby Skinnell and Melvin Nicholson

Mike and Barbara Barksdale in honor of Steven Barksdale and family

Mike and Barbara Barksdale in honor of David Barksdale and family

Bill and Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader

Mary M. Boenke

Dalton and Nancy Burgess in memory of Richard Burgess

Calvary Baptist Church in honor of our Sunday School teacher, Jean McBride

Nancy and Bob Canova in memory of Dana Cox Jr.

Lou and Suzie Castern in honor of family and friends

Ronnie and Gail Creasy in memory of parents, Nelson and Norma Creasy and Ava Montgomery

Lyn Day in honor of Janet Ingram

Barry L. and Virginia R. Dooley

Shelby and Tom Edwards in honor of Pam and Wayne Reilly

John and Gay Eure in honor of Ron and Barbara Nemura and the members and volunteers of the Christ Episcopal Church Social Club

Mary Lou Farley in memory of Jim Hodges, B.F.

Mark and Whitney Feldmann in memory of their parents, Barney and Mary Feldmann and Leigh and Frances Hanes

Sylvus D. Flora

Peggy C. Garner in memory of loved ones

Chris, Will and Nancy Gladden in memory of Sean Gladden

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gleixner in honor of Martha and Charles Legg

Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte

C. Wayne and Gueindoline W. Hall in memory of our parents and son-in-law

Jean H. Harding in honor of Gail Holbrook

Jean H. Harding in memory of Leon H. Harding III

Patty and Carlos Hart in honor of Jo and Kent Whitlock

Patty and Carlos Hart in honor of Nancy and Ballard Pinkard

Patty and Carlos Hart in memory of Janice and Milan Hitt and Boots Vest

Richard and Carole Hawkins in honor of David, Gina and Olivia Hawkins

Nancy K. Hoge in memory of parents, Bill and Virginia Kitts, and brother, Keith Kitts

Gail Holbrook

Jim and Carol Howell in memory of parents, Herbert and Georgie Howell and Clarence and Marie Crisp

Marian Hudson in memory of Annie Bibb

Eddie and Amy Hunter in memory of Sam and Mary Ruth Christie

Eddie and Amy Hunter in memory of Richard Hunter and Lisa Songer

Kaye Hylton in honor of Jenny Litos and Kay Lanter, and in memory of Wayne Hylton

Morris and Judy Jarlenski in memory of Jimmie Lee Hodge

Bobbie Jones in memory of Bill Jones

Mary M. Kamm in memory of Paul Crawford

Sherwood and Lawton Kasey in memory of loved ones

Roger and Brenda Keffer in memory of Lawrence and Annie Keffer and Elmer and Lois Hylton

Kenneth Lane in honor of Geralynne Trelue

Jean G. Lawhorn in memory of Jack K. Lawhorn

Sue Lawrence and Larry Kilgore in honor of Hope and Tom Hale

Charlie and Carolee Lovelace in memory of our son, Dr. Charlie J. Lovelace III, DDS

Stavola Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

