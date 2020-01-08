The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $97,283 as of Tuesday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Liz Alls in memory of William (Billy) Pleasants
Anonymous in honor of Anna Driver, and in memory of Rev. Fred A. Driver
Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of the White, Farris Bailey and Ward neighbors on Crossbow
Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of Belinda and John Hoagland, best neighbors ever, and in memory of Lindsey Hoagland
Norma Atchley in memory of Alfred and Ruby Skinnell and Melvin Nicholson
Mike and Barbara Barksdale in honor of Steven Barksdale and family
Mike and Barbara Barksdale in honor of David Barksdale and family
Bill and Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader
Mary M. Boenke
Dalton and Nancy Burgess in memory of Richard Burgess
Calvary Baptist Church in honor of our Sunday School teacher, Jean McBride
Nancy and Bob Canova in memory of Dana Cox Jr.
Lou and Suzie Castern in honor of family and friends
Ronnie and Gail Creasy in memory of parents, Nelson and Norma Creasy and Ava Montgomery
Lyn Day in honor of Janet Ingram
Barry L. and Virginia R. Dooley
Shelby and Tom Edwards in honor of Pam and Wayne Reilly
John and Gay Eure in honor of Ron and Barbara Nemura and the members and volunteers of the Christ Episcopal Church Social Club
Mary Lou Farley in memory of Jim Hodges, B.F.
Mark and Whitney Feldmann in memory of their parents, Barney and Mary Feldmann and Leigh and Frances Hanes
Sylvus D. Flora
Peggy C. Garner in memory of loved ones
Chris, Will and Nancy Gladden in memory of Sean Gladden
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gleixner in honor of Martha and Charles Legg
Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte
C. Wayne and Gueindoline W. Hall in memory of our parents and son-in-law
Jean H. Harding in honor of Gail Holbrook
Jean H. Harding in memory of Leon H. Harding III
Patty and Carlos Hart in honor of Jo and Kent Whitlock
Patty and Carlos Hart in honor of Nancy and Ballard Pinkard
Patty and Carlos Hart in memory of Janice and Milan Hitt and Boots Vest
Richard and Carole Hawkins in honor of David, Gina and Olivia Hawkins
Nancy K. Hoge in memory of parents, Bill and Virginia Kitts, and brother, Keith Kitts
Gail Holbrook
Jim and Carol Howell in memory of parents, Herbert and Georgie Howell and Clarence and Marie Crisp
Marian Hudson in memory of Annie Bibb
Eddie and Amy Hunter in memory of Sam and Mary Ruth Christie
Eddie and Amy Hunter in memory of Richard Hunter and Lisa Songer
Kaye Hylton in honor of Jenny Litos and Kay Lanter, and in memory of Wayne Hylton
Morris and Judy Jarlenski in memory of Jimmie Lee Hodge
Bobbie Jones in memory of Bill Jones
Mary M. Kamm in memory of Paul Crawford
Sherwood and Lawton Kasey in memory of loved ones
Roger and Brenda Keffer in memory of Lawrence and Annie Keffer and Elmer and Lois Hylton
Kenneth Lane in honor of Geralynne Trelue
Jean G. Lawhorn in memory of Jack K. Lawhorn
Sue Lawrence and Larry Kilgore in honor of Hope and Tom Hale
Charlie and Carolee Lovelace in memory of our son, Dr. Charlie J. Lovelace III, DDS
Stavola Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia
