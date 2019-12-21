The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Karen Adams in memory of Ed McGrath
Jean Amos in memory of Richard Amos, Connie Amos Thurston, Kady Cole and Grace Thomas
Bobby E. Anderson
Anonymous in honor of Cary and Jeanne Mangus
Anonymous in honor of your retiring director
Anonymous in memory of loved ones
Anonymous in memory of Mom
Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Babu R. and Mrs. Soma D. Bahl
Subhash and Inder Bahl in memory of Mr. Gyan C. and Mrs. Daulat R. Piplani
Deborah Cates
Church of Hope – Pheasant Ridge in honor of Brenda Brooks
Warren and Becky Clark
Dave and Melinda Cohan
James Cromwell and Kathleen Nolan
Lori Ducharme in honor of Jim and Mary White
Karl L. Edwards in memory of Ballard and Goldie Edwards
Faithful Friends Bridge Club (Ps. 36:7)
Ray and Terri Ferris
Bev and Shirley Fitzpatrick in honor of Fire, Police and EMS personnel
Lorraine Fleck
Patty Good in memory of Ginger Brown
Diane S. Goode in honor of my sisters and their families
Hugh Hall in memory of Billy Hall
M.A.G. Hill in memory of Don Hunerlach
Stewart Hubbell
Mark, Philip, Ruth and PJ in memory of Martha and John
Ashutosh and Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. Nand Kishor and Mrs. Neeraj K. Kaushal
Robert and Melissa Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley
Lily Kuo
Gloriadene C. Lancaster in memory of John Lancaster and Terry Lancaster
Brian Lindholm
Sandra and Eddy McClelland in memory of Gloria Boothe
Joyce and Mac McDonald
Gail Moore in memory of Percy E. Moore
Mr. and Mrs. A. Carl Nave III in memory of Carl and Virginia Nave
Lynn and Carol Pape
Jean Pearson in memory of Clyde Pearson and Brenda Wiley
William B. Peters in memory of Mary Lou Ferguson Peters
Peters Creek Church of the Brethren Women’s Fellowship in honor of our loving and caring congregation
Ms. Douglas F. Powell
Thomas Ryder
Brenda Satchell
Peter Shick in memory of parents
Bill and Ruth Sibley in memory of William and Ara Sibley
William and Ruth Sibley in memory of Mike and Marion Fuhrman
Joyce Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Joe and Mary Ellen Sanders
Joyce Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Agnes Hamilton, Mae Ayers and Doris Smith
Joy Slaydon in memory of loved ones, Hez, Grace, Inas, Bill, Dot, Ashby and Coy
Joyce Slaydon in memory of loved ones, Jack, Bea, Jimmy, Clifford, Eleanor, Allen and Al
Donna Spradlin in memory of Hayward Spradlin, Audrey Spradlin and my mother and daddy
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Charles Rozier
James and Denise Swanson in memory of Margaret and Quentin Jones and Jan and Jim Swanson
Dottie Thomas in memory of Dr. William O. Thomas
Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class, Huntington Court United Methodist Church, in memory of deceased class members
Pam and Austin West in honor of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
Willis and Sharon White in memory of Daniel F. Wheeling
Ruby Wright in memory of Jimmy Slaydon, a special friend
