The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Karen Adams in memory of Ed McGrath

Jean Amos in memory of Richard Amos, Connie Amos Thurston, Kady Cole and Grace Thomas

Bobby E. Anderson

Anonymous in honor of Cary and Jeanne Mangus

Anonymous in honor of your retiring director

Anonymous in memory of loved ones

Anonymous in memory of Mom

Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Babu R. and Mrs. Soma D. Bahl

Subhash and Inder Bahl in memory of Mr. Gyan C. and Mrs. Daulat R. Piplani

Deborah Cates

Church of Hope – Pheasant Ridge in honor of Brenda Brooks

Warren and Becky Clark

Dave and Melinda Cohan

James Cromwell and Kathleen Nolan

Lori Ducharme in honor of Jim and Mary White

Karl L. Edwards in memory of Ballard and Goldie Edwards

Faithful Friends Bridge Club (Ps. 36:7)

Ray and Terri Ferris

Bev and Shirley Fitzpatrick in honor of Fire, Police and EMS personnel

Lorraine Fleck

Patty Good in memory of Ginger Brown

Diane S. Goode in honor of my sisters and their families

Hugh Hall in memory of Billy Hall

M.A.G. Hill in memory of Don Hunerlach

Stewart Hubbell

Mark, Philip, Ruth and PJ in memory of Martha and John

Ashutosh and Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. Nand Kishor and Mrs. Neeraj K. Kaushal

Robert and Melissa Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley

Lily Kuo

Gloriadene C. Lancaster in memory of John Lancaster and Terry Lancaster

Brian Lindholm

Sandra and Eddy McClelland in memory of Gloria Boothe

Joyce and Mac McDonald

Gail Moore in memory of Percy E. Moore

Mr. and Mrs. A. Carl Nave III in memory of Carl and Virginia Nave

Lynn and Carol Pape

Jean Pearson in memory of Clyde Pearson and Brenda Wiley

William B. Peters in memory of Mary Lou Ferguson Peters

Peters Creek Church of the Brethren Women’s Fellowship in honor of our loving and caring congregation

Ms. Douglas F. Powell

Thomas Ryder

Brenda Satchell

Peter Shick in memory of parents

Bill and Ruth Sibley in memory of William and Ara Sibley

William and Ruth Sibley in memory of Mike and Marion Fuhrman

Joyce Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Joe and Mary Ellen Sanders

Joyce Slaydon in memory of loving friends, Agnes Hamilton, Mae Ayers and Doris Smith

Joy Slaydon in memory of loved ones, Hez, Grace, Inas, Bill, Dot, Ashby and Coy

Joyce Slaydon in memory of loved ones, Jack, Bea, Jimmy, Clifford, Eleanor, Allen and Al

Donna Spradlin in memory of Hayward Spradlin, Audrey Spradlin and my mother and daddy

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Charles Rozier

James and Denise Swanson in memory of Margaret and Quentin Jones and Jan and Jim Swanson

Dottie Thomas in memory of Dr. William O. Thomas

Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class, Huntington Court United Methodist Church, in memory of deceased class members

Pam and Austin West in honor of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Willis and Sharon White in memory of Daniel F. Wheeling

Ruby Wright in memory of Jimmy Slaydon, a special friend

