The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer in honor of Barry and Libba Wolfe

Joyce and David Foster

Carol Fralin in memory of Lilburn Ward and Carlton Waskey

Blanche Hamden in honor of the Hamden Family

J.T. Huddleston in memory of Betty Huddleston

Theresia Hylton

Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of our parents

Barbara Lampros in memory of my husband, Dr. Leo Lampros

Barbara Lampros in memory of Barry Woodford

Barbara Lampros in honor of Brooke Barnard and Chris Brooker

Ed and Nancy Lunsford

Pat Malotte in memory of my mother, Polly Malotte

Loretta and Charles Manning in memory of Irene and Fred Duncan

Gretchen Miller in honor of Holly Hill

Frances Mills

Shirley Monger in memory of Dewey Monger

Joe Mott and Sharon Burnham in memory of Patrick Mott

E. Page and N. Waters

S. Kime Patsel

Donnie and Betsy Ratliff in memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alva Ratliff and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ohlin

Pamela L. Rhodes

Pam and Vern Robinson in memory of Joe Sailor

Walter and Ruby Shepherd in memory of Nora Wright, Lee Kingery and Gloria Kalka

Nate and Ann Stephens in honor of Hope and Tom Hale

Carolyn Surbaugh in honor of Diane Kelly WEUMC

Jack Winston in memory of longtime friend and good buddy Eddie Cox

Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk

Jack Winston in memory of Wade Hodges, a great offensive tackle at Roanoke Catholic High School from 1951 to 1955. Also for 33 years a great police officer for the City of Roanoke. Goodbye old friend.

Jack, Geri and Paige Winston in memory of Jack and Dollie Winston and Junior and Lillian Croy

Judy Wood in honor of Kerry and Andrea Wood, Michael Justice and Mike and Debby Agee

