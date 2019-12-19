The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer in honor of Barry and Libba Wolfe
Joyce and David Foster
Carol Fralin in memory of Lilburn Ward and Carlton Waskey
Blanche Hamden in honor of the Hamden Family
J.T. Huddleston in memory of Betty Huddleston
Theresia Hylton
Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of our parents
Barbara Lampros in memory of my husband, Dr. Leo Lampros
Barbara Lampros in memory of Barry Woodford
Barbara Lampros in honor of Brooke Barnard and Chris Brooker
Ed and Nancy Lunsford
Pat Malotte in memory of my mother, Polly Malotte
Loretta and Charles Manning in memory of Irene and Fred Duncan
Gretchen Miller in honor of Holly Hill
Frances Mills
Shirley Monger in memory of Dewey Monger
Joe Mott and Sharon Burnham in memory of Patrick Mott
E. Page and N. Waters
S. Kime Patsel
Donnie and Betsy Ratliff in memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alva Ratliff and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ohlin
Pamela L. Rhodes
Pam and Vern Robinson in memory of Joe Sailor
Walter and Ruby Shepherd in memory of Nora Wright, Lee Kingery and Gloria Kalka
Nate and Ann Stephens in honor of Hope and Tom Hale
Carolyn Surbaugh in honor of Diane Kelly WEUMC
Jack Winston in memory of longtime friend and good buddy Eddie Cox
Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk
Jack Winston in memory of Wade Hodges, a great offensive tackle at Roanoke Catholic High School from 1951 to 1955. Also for 33 years a great police officer for the City of Roanoke. Goodbye old friend.
Jack, Geri and Paige Winston in memory of Jack and Dollie Winston and Junior and Lillian Croy
Judy Wood in honor of Kerry and Andrea Wood, Michael Justice and Mike and Debby Agee
