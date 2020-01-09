The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $102,300 as of Wednesday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Mary T. Black in memory of George and Bertha Black, J. GGS Black, Paul and Pia Tolusso, Paul A. Tolusso and George Kern, and in honor of Mary and Cecil Black, Catherine Tolusso, Cathy and Cohan Flynn, the Garden, Osborne, Kern and Lowen families
Hilda Lacy in honor of the Golden Corral Brunch Meeting
Karen and Steve Mabry in honor of our Greater Deyerle Neighbors
Amy Maiolo
Elizabeth T. Martin
Sarah Maxey in loving memory of my husband, LeRoy
Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall
Puppie and Jim McCloskey in honor of our Allendale, Somerset and Clydesdale neighbors
Margaret G. McClung in honor of Salem Presbyterian Wednesday Morning Bible Study
David and Sarah McClure in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader
Sara B. McCorkle and family in memory of loved ones
Coleen B. Mitchum in memory of Myers Mitchum and loved ones who have passed
Anna and Nino Murray in memory of Buzzoo Murray, and his family, Abner and Sadie Murray and Doris Mae and Steve Jacobs
Anna Murray in memory of my mother and father, Harvey and Edna Dent; sisters, Shirley Ferguson and Frances Lancaster; cousins, Dorothy Myers and Wanda Carroll; and friends, Peggy Reed and Jackie Husa
Jim and Lorain Myer in honor of Steve and Katrina White
Kraus Neita in honor of the Davis Family
Noah’s Landing Preschool teachers in honor of their students past and present
The Original Thursday Bridge Club in memory of Jane Brown, Louise Cox, Shirley Rehor, Ruby Repass, Martha Whitesell, Jo Slusher, Helen Byrd, Ruby Shepherd and Betty Phelps and Pat Kuehn
Norris and Shelby Parker in memory of our parents
Nat and Mickey Patterson
The Perez Triplets in memory of Ana Maria and Antonio Perez
Rosie B. Pratt in memory of Arlis F. Pratt
B.J. Preas and family in honor of all athletic teams and coaches at North Cross School and in memory of George Preas Sr.
Carolyn Rakes
Deborah Robinson in memory of Cap Robinson
Lee S. and W. Churchill Robison
Robert J. and Sharon Rohrback
Walter and Sally Rugaber
Susan Ryan in memory of my husband
Michael Saccocci
Katherine Schear
Ellen and Dan Scott
Serendipity Bowling Teams in honor of friends and family
Shallow Water Babes at Carter Athletic Center
Don and Phyllis Shelton in memory of Carol Houseman
Dr. and Mrs. Andy Slemp in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Slemp
Dr. and Mrs. Andy Slemp in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stewart
Johnnie and Lorrine Sowder in honor of Poages Mill Church of the Brethren members, and in memory of our parents
Sue W. Sprinkel in memory of my son, Ben Silcox
Sam Sprinkel’s wife in memory of Barbara Tate Sprinkel
Brooke Stephens in honor of staff, children and parents of Second Presbyterian Church Preschool
T. Stephenson
Betsy Stone in honor of DDS Supervisors Team
Betty G. Tate in memory of husband, Clayton J. Tate
Martha and Nelson Teague in memory of Stephen Bogusky
Clark and Sandra Carroll Vandergrift in memory of Michael Carroll, Wayne Carroll, Jewell and Frank Tyree, John Tyree III and Jean Vandergrift
Bill and Janie Wallace in honor of our neighbors
Gary and Teresa Walthall
Loretta and David Walton in memory of Floyd and Leona Tremper
Helen Watson in memory of William Douglas Watson
Helen Watson in honor of United Methodist Women and Pathfinders Sunday School Class of Northview United Methodist Church
Robert and Carol White in honor of our neighbors, Becky and Dan Bailey, Dave and Connie Armstrong, Everett and Maria Ward and Heidi Krisch and Jack Loeb, and in memory of Mike Fariss
Barbara and Bob Wiley in memory of Dot and Bob “Shorty” Leary and B.R. and Mary Wiley
Linda Williams in honor of Lanai Hartman and Marlene Perrott
Karen E. Willis in honor of Claudine Hodges
Lois Young
Craig Zackmann in honor of good friend, Holley Pence
Craig Zackmann in memory of my parents, Dot and Bill Zackmann
Craig Zackmann in memory of Beth Handley
