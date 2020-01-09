The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $102,300 as of Wednesday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Mary T. Black in memory of George and Bertha Black, J. GGS Black, Paul and Pia Tolusso, Paul A. Tolusso and George Kern, and in honor of Mary and Cecil Black, Catherine Tolusso, Cathy and Cohan Flynn, the Garden, Osborne, Kern and Lowen families

Hilda Lacy in honor of the Golden Corral Brunch Meeting

Karen and Steve Mabry in honor of our Greater Deyerle Neighbors

Amy Maiolo

Elizabeth T. Martin

Sarah Maxey in loving memory of my husband, LeRoy

Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall

Puppie and Jim McCloskey in honor of our Allendale, Somerset and Clydesdale neighbors

Margaret G. McClung in honor of Salem Presbyterian Wednesday Morning Bible Study

David and Sarah McClure in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader

Sara B. McCorkle and family in memory of loved ones

Coleen B. Mitchum in memory of Myers Mitchum and loved ones who have passed

Anna and Nino Murray in memory of Buzzoo Murray, and his family, Abner and Sadie Murray and Doris Mae and Steve Jacobs

Anna Murray in memory of my mother and father, Harvey and Edna Dent; sisters, Shirley Ferguson and Frances Lancaster; cousins, Dorothy Myers and Wanda Carroll; and friends, Peggy Reed and Jackie Husa

Jim and Lorain Myer in honor of Steve and Katrina White

Kraus Neita in honor of the Davis Family

Noah’s Landing Preschool teachers in honor of their students past and present

The Original Thursday Bridge Club in memory of Jane Brown, Louise Cox, Shirley Rehor, Ruby Repass, Martha Whitesell, Jo Slusher, Helen Byrd, Ruby Shepherd and Betty Phelps and Pat Kuehn

Norris and Shelby Parker in memory of our parents

Nat and Mickey Patterson

The Perez Triplets in memory of Ana Maria and Antonio Perez

Rosie B. Pratt in memory of Arlis F. Pratt

B.J. Preas and family in honor of all athletic teams and coaches at North Cross School and in memory of George Preas Sr.

Carolyn Rakes

Deborah Robinson in memory of Cap Robinson

Lee S. and W. Churchill Robison

Robert J. and Sharon Rohrback

Walter and Sally Rugaber

Susan Ryan in memory of my husband

Michael Saccocci

Katherine Schear

Ellen and Dan Scott

Serendipity Bowling Teams in honor of friends and family

Shallow Water Babes at Carter Athletic Center

Don and Phyllis Shelton in memory of Carol Houseman

Dr. and Mrs. Andy Slemp in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Slemp

Dr. and Mrs. Andy Slemp in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stewart

Johnnie and Lorrine Sowder in honor of Poages Mill Church of the Brethren members, and in memory of our parents

Sue W. Sprinkel in memory of my son, Ben Silcox

Sam Sprinkel’s wife in memory of Barbara Tate Sprinkel

Brooke Stephens in honor of staff, children and parents of Second Presbyterian Church Preschool

T. Stephenson

Betsy Stone in honor of DDS Supervisors Team

Betty G. Tate in memory of husband, Clayton J. Tate

Martha and Nelson Teague in memory of Stephen Bogusky

Clark and Sandra Carroll Vandergrift in memory of Michael Carroll, Wayne Carroll, Jewell and Frank Tyree, John Tyree III and Jean Vandergrift

Bill and Janie Wallace in honor of our neighbors

Gary and Teresa Walthall

Loretta and David Walton in memory of Floyd and Leona Tremper

Helen Watson in memory of William Douglas Watson

Helen Watson in honor of United Methodist Women and Pathfinders Sunday School Class of Northview United Methodist Church

Robert and Carol White in honor of our neighbors, Becky and Dan Bailey, Dave and Connie Armstrong, Everett and Maria Ward and Heidi Krisch and Jack Loeb, and in memory of Mike Fariss

Barbara and Bob Wiley in memory of Dot and Bob “Shorty” Leary and B.R. and Mary Wiley

Linda Williams in honor of Lanai Hartman and Marlene Perrott

Karen E. Willis in honor of Claudine Hodges

Lois Young

Craig Zackmann in honor of good friend, Holley Pence

Craig Zackmann in memory of my parents, Dot and Bill Zackmann

Craig Zackmann in memory of Beth Handley

