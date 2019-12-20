The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Lynn and Suzanne Avis in honor of friends and neighbors
Nancy Barbour in honor of Mary B. Prescott
Don and Cynthia Barnhart
James B. and June S. Blackstock Family Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia
Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones
Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Nancy C. Booth
Dan and Suzanne Brown in honor of children and grandchildren
In memory of Orrin Clifton from his family
Barbara L. Coleman in honor of Ben, Katie and Victor, and in memory of Carl E. Coleman
Gordon and Cinda Crawford
Judith S. Curtis in memory of my parents
Betty David in memory of husband, Kenneth, and son, Lee David
Ann and Michael Davis
Rose Mary Deaton in memory of Ronnie Deaton
Jean and Tommy Denton
Ann B. Dillon in honor of my buddies
Dorothy Dye in memory of Francis Miller, Mrs. Booker
Frank and Lucy Ellett
Mark and Beth Finkler
Lisa and Merrell Gelburd
Jim and Nancy Guynn in memory of Jim Guynn Sr. and Joyce and Bill Meyers
George N. Havens
Sandra Henson in memory of Margaret and Clyde Meloy
Sandra Henson in memory of Paul Henson
Carolyn Johnson in honor of June Lawlor and family
Richard and Joan Kelley in honor of our pastors and families, Allen Lenker and Adam Stultz, Summerdean Church of the Brethren
Shawn Kowtko in memory of Shirley Laucella
Veneda B. Leslie in honor of Cornel, Barry and Marian, and in memory of Kathy Gonzalez
Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little
Barbara Markham in memory of Ernest and Lois Abshire
Glen and Debbie Montgomery in memory of Stuart and Maora Brown, Albert and Ida Hodges and Stafford and Edna Houston
Polly Moynihan in memory of Jenny Lynch
James and Katherine Overholser in honor of The Winegards
Peggy N. Phillips
Bill and Janet Pickle in honor of Katie and Allison
Picky eater in honor of kitchen staff at Hermitage Roanoke
Edward and Marlene Preston in memory of Dr. Wayne Gandee
Gail and Mike Quinn
Mom and Dad in memory of Allen Rader
Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Genevieve Roscoe, Albert Roscoe and Dennis Roscoe
Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in memory of all our deceased family and friends
Donna and Mark Sanzenbach in memory of Art and Marion
Virginia M. Savage in memory of Lon Savage
Wayne and Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy and Dorothy Myers and Lawrence and Margaret Sink
Sue, Stephen, Mark and Eric Spangler in memory of Walter Spangler
Donald and Mary Jo Stafford in memory of H.T. and Ruth Stafford
Frances S. Stebbins in memory of C. Harvey Stebbins Jr.
Ann and Bill Stevens in honor of friends and neighbors
Susan Terwilliger in memory of Jerry Williams
Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking in honor of Debbie Denison
Jean Trent in honor of sister, Ellie
Richard Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer
Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in honor of Lily, Lucy and Lainey Bishop
Marie L. Waid in honor of Beards, Waids and Williams Family
Wife Marie and children David, Theresa and Susan in memory of Douglas Waid
Henry Woodward and Anne Perrin in honor of Broad Street neighbors
