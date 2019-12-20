The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Lynn and Suzanne Avis in honor of friends and neighbors

Nancy Barbour in honor of Mary B. Prescott

Don and Cynthia Barnhart

James B. and June S. Blackstock Family Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones

Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Nancy C. Booth

Dan and Suzanne Brown in honor of children and grandchildren

In memory of Orrin Clifton from his family

Barbara L. Coleman in honor of Ben, Katie and Victor, and in memory of Carl E. Coleman

Gordon and Cinda Crawford

Judith S. Curtis in memory of my parents

Betty David in memory of husband, Kenneth, and son, Lee David

Ann and Michael Davis

Rose Mary Deaton in memory of Ronnie Deaton

Jean and Tommy Denton

Ann B. Dillon in honor of my buddies

Dorothy Dye in memory of Francis Miller, Mrs. Booker

Frank and Lucy Ellett

Mark and Beth Finkler

Lisa and Merrell Gelburd

Jim and Nancy Guynn in memory of Jim Guynn Sr. and Joyce and Bill Meyers

George N. Havens

Sandra Henson in memory of Margaret and Clyde Meloy

Sandra Henson in memory of Paul Henson

Carolyn Johnson in honor of June Lawlor and family

Richard and Joan Kelley in honor of our pastors and families, Allen Lenker and Adam Stultz, Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Shawn Kowtko in memory of Shirley Laucella

Veneda B. Leslie in honor of Cornel, Barry and Marian, and in memory of Kathy Gonzalez

Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little

Barbara Markham in memory of Ernest and Lois Abshire

Glen and Debbie Montgomery in memory of Stuart and Maora Brown, Albert and Ida Hodges and Stafford and Edna Houston

Polly Moynihan in memory of Jenny Lynch

James and Katherine Overholser in honor of The Winegards

Peggy N. Phillips

Bill and Janet Pickle in honor of Katie and Allison

Picky eater in honor of kitchen staff at Hermitage Roanoke

Edward and Marlene Preston in memory of Dr. Wayne Gandee

Gail and Mike Quinn

Mom and Dad in memory of Allen Rader

Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Genevieve Roscoe, Albert Roscoe and Dennis Roscoe

Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in memory of all our deceased family and friends

Donna and Mark Sanzenbach in memory of Art and Marion

Virginia M. Savage in memory of Lon Savage

Wayne and Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy and Dorothy Myers and Lawrence and Margaret Sink

Sue, Stephen, Mark and Eric Spangler in memory of Walter Spangler

Donald and Mary Jo Stafford in memory of H.T. and Ruth Stafford

Frances S. Stebbins in memory of C. Harvey Stebbins Jr.

Ann and Bill Stevens in honor of friends and neighbors

Susan Terwilliger in memory of Jerry Williams

Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking in honor of Debbie Denison

Jean Trent in honor of sister, Ellie

Richard Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer

Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in honor of Lily, Lucy and Lainey Bishop

Marie L. Waid in honor of Beards, Waids and Williams Family

Wife Marie and children David, Theresa and Susan in memory of Douglas Waid

Henry Woodward and Anne Perrin in honor of Broad Street neighbors

