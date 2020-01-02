The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Christy Arthur
James Atkinson
Elaine Bays
Adrienne Bloss
Velma Bullington in honor of Matt and Molly Bullington
Velma Bullington in honor of Kathryn and David Robertson
Brian Chisom in memory of the family of Billy and Mary Grant
Thomas Dalzell in memory of Allie Dalzell
Michael Dame
Jessica Davis
Deborah Dawson
Linda DeVogt
Carolyn Douglas
Lee Garth
Garry Glontz in memory of Jean Glontz
Jennifer Hamlen in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen
Greg Hoge
Edgar Kyle
Bert Milburn
Derek O’Dell in honor of the Cronk Family
Sara Plante
David Rowan
James Thompson
Corinth Treadway in memory of Joseph H. Treadway
Cynthia and Michael Vaught in memory of our parents, Jane Taylor Bohon, Betty and David Vaught and Ron Taylor
