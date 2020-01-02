The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Christy Arthur

James Atkinson

Elaine Bays

Adrienne Bloss

Velma Bullington in honor of Matt and Molly Bullington

Velma Bullington in honor of Kathryn and David Robertson

Brian Chisom in memory of the family of Billy and Mary Grant

Thomas Dalzell in memory of Allie Dalzell

Michael Dame

Jessica Davis

Deborah Dawson

Linda DeVogt

Carolyn Douglas

Lee Garth

Garry Glontz in memory of Jean Glontz

Jennifer Hamlen in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen

Greg Hoge

Edgar Kyle

Bert Milburn

Derek O’Dell in honor of the Cronk Family

Sara Plante

David Rowan

James Thompson

Corinth Treadway in memory of Joseph H. Treadway

Cynthia and Michael Vaught in memory of our parents, Jane Taylor Bohon, Betty and David Vaught and Ron Taylor

