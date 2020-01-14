The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $139,751 as of Monday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Charlene and Charles Aleshire in memory of Windy and Topsy
Donnie and Jeanne Altis in memory of Edna Meador and Ella Ribble
Eddie and Carolyn Barnes in honor of Annie, Daniel, Ryland, Mary Stewart and Patrik
Frank and Betty
Deane Cary in memory of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Cary, J.P. Cary, Violet Armstrong, Stella Kidd, Dorothy Cary, Lester and Earl Lewis Eubank
Clarence R. Caywood
Ellie Clark in memory of Bill Clark
Kay L. Clatterbuck
Judy Clingenpeel in memory of Glenn Lloyd Clingenpeel
Cosmopolitan Club of Roanoke in honor of Cosmo of the Year 2019, Robert G. Williams
Vicki Covington in memory of Losang May
Jesse and Karen Davidson in memory of Frank Thomasson, Bruce Thomasson and Bootsie Lunsford
Janice and Larry Davidson
LeCompte Deyerle in honor of Whitney Deyerle, and in memory of T.S. Deyerle Jr. (“Buck”) and T.S. Deyerle III (“Chip”)
Robert D. Finch
Sylvus and Martha Flora
Greg and Gudrun Freeman
Jim and Kelly Fulghum in memory of our parents
Diane Grant in honor of Gary and Karen Craft, best neighbors ever!!
Diane Grant in honor of Midland Baptist Church Choir and Oak Grove Brethren Handbell Choir
Robert K. and Helen E. Guthrie
Don Hairfield in memory of Bill Shepard
Colleen Hernandez in honor of Gini and Tony Lefkowicz
Nancy Holbrook in honor of two granddaughters
Ruth Holloway in memory of George R. Holloway
Richard Huffman in memory of Patricia Huffman
Gordon S. Hunter in memory of Richard Gordon Hunter
Peter and Jean Jennings in memory of Matilda Manns
Cindy Gross Johnson in memory of Harvey L. Gross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.