The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $139,751 as of Monday. Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Charlene and Charles Aleshire in memory of Windy and Topsy

Donnie and Jeanne Altis in memory of Edna Meador and Ella Ribble

Eddie and Carolyn Barnes in honor of Annie, Daniel, Ryland, Mary Stewart and Patrik

Frank and Betty

Deane Cary in memory of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Cary, J.P. Cary, Violet Armstrong, Stella Kidd, Dorothy Cary, Lester and Earl Lewis Eubank

Clarence R. Caywood

Ellie Clark in memory of Bill Clark

Kay L. Clatterbuck

Judy Clingenpeel in memory of Glenn Lloyd Clingenpeel

Cosmopolitan Club of Roanoke in honor of Cosmo of the Year 2019, Robert G. Williams

Vicki Covington in memory of Losang May

Jesse and Karen Davidson in memory of Frank Thomasson, Bruce Thomasson and Bootsie Lunsford

Janice and Larry Davidson

LeCompte Deyerle in honor of Whitney Deyerle, and in memory of T.S. Deyerle Jr. (“Buck”) and T.S. Deyerle III (“Chip”)

Robert D. Finch

Sylvus and Martha Flora

Greg and Gudrun Freeman

Jim and Kelly Fulghum in memory of our parents

Diane Grant in honor of Gary and Karen Craft, best neighbors ever!!

Diane Grant in honor of Midland Baptist Church Choir and Oak Grove Brethren Handbell Choir

Robert K. and Helen E. Guthrie

Don Hairfield in memory of Bill Shepard

Colleen Hernandez in honor of Gini and Tony Lefkowicz

Nancy Holbrook in honor of two granddaughters

Ruth Holloway in memory of George R. Holloway

Richard Huffman in memory of Patricia Huffman

Gordon S. Hunter in memory of Richard Gordon Hunter

Peter and Jean Jennings in memory of Matilda Manns

Cindy Gross Johnson in memory of Harvey L. Gross

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments