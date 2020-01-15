The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $143,088 as of Tuesday.
Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Anonymous in memory of Marlene McDaniel St.Clair
SB in honor of Judy, Lori and Wayne
Disciples Crusaders Class, Belmont Christian Church, in honor of Carol Clarkson, class teacher
Ed and Joy Kilbane
Don and Lana Kyle in honor of Landon Simpson
Mill and Gail Lambert in honor of our children, grandchildren and Nicholas
Heath and Joan Liddle in memory of Dotty Meador, best mom ever
Directors Staff
Mary Linn in memory of Christopher Linn
Mary Linn in honor of Amara Linn Shepherd
Frank and Denise Mathews in memory of Concetta Jaworski
Margaret McClung in honor of Bridge friends, Joy, Gretchen, Patty Laura, Jane, Margaret R., Jennie and Charlotte
Monika and Marshall Mundy in honor of Richard Ferguson
New Covenant Christian Church
Michelle and John O’Connor in memory of Vera and Colleen Reece and Joe and Mary O’Connor
Joel and Emily Pack in memory of our parents
Marie Pappas in honor of my loved ones
Jimmy Payne in memory of Billy Aaron
Helen K. Perdue in honor of Rev. David Skole and Diane
In memory of our beloved wife and mother, Patricia Perkins, from the family, Dave, Rich and Shari
Elizabeth Petty in memory of Grover, Donald and Lloyd Walker
Janice Phillips in honor of Judy Dickerson
Carla Pickeral in memory of my son, Jeffrey
Beverly Porter in honor of Vivian, Dale, Dawn, Barbara, Rindy and Nancy – Lunch Bunch
Jim and Julie Porter
Present Thyme
Patti and Penny Prevo in memory of Ed and Alice Prevo
Nancy K. Prillaman
Berkeley Riley Jr. in memory of Berkeley Riley and Evelyn Riley
Cora Lee Rucker in memory of Phyllis Ann Sweeney
Donald and Carolyn Rude in memory of Benjamin Rude
Alice and Joe Rushbrooke in memory of family and friends
Gene Hurt Smallwood
Monty Sowder in honor of Derril and Sharon Parks for their kindness and help
