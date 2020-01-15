The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Please note that our recognition of donors is running behind schedule this year due to internal changes in the way we process donations, which stand at $143,088 as of Tuesday.

Please bear with us as we catch up on the donor list this month, and thank you for donating to the Good Neighbors Fund.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Anonymous in memory of Marlene McDaniel St.Clair

SB in honor of Judy, Lori and Wayne

Disciples Crusaders Class, Belmont Christian Church, in honor of Carol Clarkson, class teacher

Ed and Joy Kilbane

Don and Lana Kyle in honor of Landon Simpson

Mill and Gail Lambert in honor of our children, grandchildren and Nicholas

Heath and Joan Liddle in memory of Dotty Meador, best mom ever

Directors Staff

Mary Linn in memory of Christopher Linn

Mary Linn in honor of Amara Linn Shepherd

Frank and Denise Mathews in memory of Concetta Jaworski

Margaret McClung in honor of Bridge friends, Joy, Gretchen, Patty Laura, Jane, Margaret R., Jennie and Charlotte

Monika and Marshall Mundy in honor of Richard Ferguson

New Covenant Christian Church

Michelle and John O’Connor in memory of Vera and Colleen Reece and Joe and Mary O’Connor

Joel and Emily Pack in memory of our parents

Marie Pappas in honor of my loved ones

Jimmy Payne in memory of Billy Aaron

Helen K. Perdue in honor of Rev. David Skole and Diane

In memory of our beloved wife and mother, Patricia Perkins, from the family, Dave, Rich and Shari

Elizabeth Petty in memory of Grover, Donald and Lloyd Walker

Janice Phillips in honor of Judy Dickerson

Carla Pickeral in memory of my son, Jeffrey

Beverly Porter in honor of Vivian, Dale, Dawn, Barbara, Rindy and Nancy – Lunch Bunch

Jim and Julie Porter

Present Thyme

Patti and Penny Prevo in memory of Ed and Alice Prevo

Nancy K. Prillaman

Berkeley Riley Jr. in memory of Berkeley Riley and Evelyn Riley

Cora Lee Rucker in memory of Phyllis Ann Sweeney

Donald and Carolyn Rude in memory of Benjamin Rude

Alice and Joe Rushbrooke in memory of family and friends

Gene Hurt Smallwood

Monty Sowder in honor of Derril and Sharon Parks for their kindness and help

