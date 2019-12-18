The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Ancient Order of Hibernians Father Lynch Division in memory of past president, Jim Sullivan, and deceased AOH members
Don and Donna Jean Anger
Patsy Baker in memory of husband, Jim Baker
Laetitia Barnhill in honor of The Roanoke Times
Shirley Biggs in honor of Debbie Denison and RAM staff
David and Debra Burgess in honor of Christian Soldiers Food Pantry volunteers
Richard Cook Family in memory of Nelle Gardner
Joseph B. Davison in memory of Betty J. Davison
Barbara Doherty in memory of Glen Doherty
Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary and Estral Conner and Irene White
Joe and Spuzzie Duckwall
Judy Beasley East in memory of grandparents, Floyd and Johanna Cochran Beasley, Cornelius V. and Nellie P. Sheffey Sutphin
Nancy Griggs in memory of Howard Bazzarre
Brenda S. Hackley in memory of Mary G. Stewart
Dick and Gloria Hamlen in memory of Trey Parris
Linda Harrison in memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Harrison Sr.
Lois and Jeff Harter in honor of Dr. Jon Brisley
Mary E. Hinman
Ralph Holloway
S.T. Humphries in honor of neighbors of Romar Road
Peggy J. Irby in memory of Gordon S. Irby
Charlotte and Bill Kagey
Eric and Diane Lawson in honor of the Turfmeisters
Alan Neil and Donna Doss Littreal in memory of Jasper and Gen Doss and Mason and Libby Littreal
Frances Marcum in honor of hospice caregivers, and in memory of Charley Marcum
Debbie McClure in memory of loved ones
Bill Modica in memory of Anita Modica
Steve Schade
Tom and Jenny Sease in honor of Joan St.Clair, and in memory of best friend, “K.O.”
G. Scott Shackelford in memory of Virginia Shackelford
Edna H. Wade
Corrine Wood in memory of Dewey and Nellie Goad and Les and Florence Wood
