The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Ancient Order of Hibernians Father Lynch Division in memory of past president, Jim Sullivan, and deceased AOH members

Don and Donna Jean Anger

Patsy Baker in memory of husband, Jim Baker

Laetitia Barnhill in honor of The Roanoke Times

Shirley Biggs in honor of Debbie Denison and RAM staff

David and Debra Burgess in honor of Christian Soldiers Food Pantry volunteers

Richard Cook Family in memory of Nelle Gardner

Joseph B. Davison in memory of Betty J. Davison

Barbara Doherty in memory of Glen Doherty

Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary and Estral Conner and Irene White

Joe and Spuzzie Duckwall

Judy Beasley East in memory of grandparents, Floyd and Johanna Cochran Beasley, Cornelius V. and Nellie P. Sheffey Sutphin

Nancy Griggs in memory of Howard Bazzarre

Brenda S. Hackley in memory of Mary G. Stewart

Dick and Gloria Hamlen in memory of Trey Parris

Linda Harrison in memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Harrison Sr.

Lois and Jeff Harter in honor of Dr. Jon Brisley

Mary E. Hinman

Ralph Holloway

S.T. Humphries in honor of neighbors of Romar Road

Peggy J. Irby in memory of Gordon S. Irby

Charlotte and Bill Kagey

Eric and Diane Lawson in honor of the Turfmeisters

Alan Neil and Donna Doss Littreal in memory of Jasper and Gen Doss and Mason and Libby Littreal

Frances Marcum in honor of hospice caregivers, and in memory of Charley Marcum

Debbie McClure in memory of loved ones

Bill Modica in memory of Anita Modica

Steve Schade

Tom and Jenny Sease in honor of Joan St.Clair, and in memory of best friend, “K.O.”

G. Scott Shackelford in memory of Virginia Shackelford

Edna H. Wade

Corrine Wood in memory of Dewey and Nellie Goad and Les and Florence Wood

