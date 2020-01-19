The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:
Anonymous in memory of my daughter
Anonymous in honor of Dr. Kevin Meadows
Anonymous in memory of loved ones
Linda J. Bailey in honor of Debbie Brown
Linda J. Bailey in honor of Mitzi Willingham
Sue Baker in memory of Primrose Eastburn and Dr. George Maxymiev
Betters, Campbell and Reichardt Families
Garry Bevil
Isaac R. Brunk
Peggy C. Davis in honor of the great grands, Sadie, Finnley, Knox, Mae-Mae and new ones arriving in February and April
Jean and Curt Dickerson in memory of parents, daughter, brothers, sisters-in-law and two grandsons
Bill and Judy Dickinson
Gene Edmunds in memory of Buddy Edmunds
John and Charlotte Engleby in memory of Charlie Van Lear
Marie B. Foster in memory of husband, J. Larry Foster; daughter, Sandra Foster and daughter-in-law, Cindy Foster
Jim and Norma Francisco in memory of Wallace and Lorene Slusher
Friday Morning Breakfast Club in memory of Betty Shipp
Friday Morning Breakfast Club in memory of Vanessa Payne
Kelly and Alex Fulghum in memory of E. Dana Cox Jr.
Pat Good in memory of Nancy Bertholf, a forever friend
Pat Good in memory of Kay Rouse, a forever friend
Billy Hammond in memory of Doug Lancaster, fellow baseball fan
Peyton and Merle Hash in honor of Cody, Jesse and Piper
Alan Hawkins in honor of Richard and Carole Hawkins of Roanoke
Madelyn Hawks in memory of deceased Bridge Club members
Ann and Bill Johnson in memory of Sam Woody
Cindy and Bruce Jones in memory of our mothers, Flora Forbes and Janice Jones
Elva King in memory of George C. King and Joseph Lavender
Bill and Dana Lee in memory of our parents
Mary Linn in memory of Charles Cook
Mary Linn in memory of Sharon Jones
Janell Love in honor of TheraPets of the Roanoke Valley
Randy Martin in memory of Raby and Evie Nichols and M.J. Williams
Randy Nichols in memory of mom, dad, Sunnie and Beau
Margaret McClung in honor of 1st Wednesday Bridge Club friends
Frances Mills in memory of Jane Ambrose-Cosby
Marcella M. Murray in honor of all military, EMS, police, firemen and women
Marcella M. Murray in honor of and in memory of loved ones here and loved ones passed
David and Mary Ann Osborne in memory of Virginia Osborne
Bob and Jeanne Pitner
Don and Judi Race in memory of our parents
Martin Graham Ricketts
The Roanoke Times employees
Tom and Margie Runions
Jeffrey and Marianne Sandborg in honor of Second Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir
Ed and Carol Saunders in honor of Janet, Josh and Holden Harris
Ed and Carol Saunders in memory of David Saunders
John and Peggy Spyhalski
Sandra (Sonnie) Stafford in memory of Dr. William D. Stafford and Jacob Roe
Linda St. Clair in memory of Howard and Kathleen St. Clair
Gari Stephenson in memory of “Stevi”
Patsy Testerman and Carolyn Huddle in memory of Lena Testerman
Matthew and Toni Thomas in memory of Perry M. Creasy, Jean F. Creasy and Rayburn Creasy
Richard Thomas in memory of Pretty Girl
John VanLuik
Carolyn V. Via in honor of twins, Bonnie Elliot and Brenda Underwood
Mary Ann Ward
Richard Watkins in memory of Lera Watkins and Martha Randall
Joyce Waugh in memory of Tom Waugh
Jim Wightman in memory of Ralph Edwards
Lawrence Williams in memory of Sonya Williams
Tom Woods
