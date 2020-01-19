The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. Donors to this year’s fund include:

Anonymous in memory of my daughter

Anonymous in honor of Dr. Kevin Meadows

Anonymous in memory of loved ones

Linda J. Bailey in honor of Debbie Brown

Linda J. Bailey in honor of Mitzi Willingham

Sue Baker in memory of Primrose Eastburn and Dr. George Maxymiev

Betters, Campbell and Reichardt Families

Garry Bevil

Isaac R. Brunk

Peggy C. Davis in honor of the great grands, Sadie, Finnley, Knox, Mae-Mae and new ones arriving in February and April

Jean and Curt Dickerson in memory of parents, daughter, brothers, sisters-in-law and two grandsons

Bill and Judy Dickinson

Gene Edmunds in memory of Buddy Edmunds

John and Charlotte Engleby in memory of Charlie Van Lear

Marie B. Foster in memory of husband, J. Larry Foster; daughter, Sandra Foster and daughter-in-law, Cindy Foster

Jim and Norma Francisco in memory of Wallace and Lorene Slusher

Friday Morning Breakfast Club in memory of Betty Shipp

Friday Morning Breakfast Club in memory of Vanessa Payne

Kelly and Alex Fulghum in memory of E. Dana Cox Jr.

Pat Good in memory of Nancy Bertholf, a forever friend

Pat Good in memory of Kay Rouse, a forever friend

Billy Hammond in memory of Doug Lancaster, fellow baseball fan

Peyton and Merle Hash in honor of Cody, Jesse and Piper

Alan Hawkins in honor of Richard and Carole Hawkins of Roanoke

Madelyn Hawks in memory of deceased Bridge Club members

Ann and Bill Johnson in memory of Sam Woody

Cindy and Bruce Jones in memory of our mothers, Flora Forbes and Janice Jones

Elva King in memory of George C. King and Joseph Lavender

Bill and Dana Lee in memory of our parents

Mary Linn in memory of Charles Cook

Mary Linn in memory of Sharon Jones

Janell Love in honor of TheraPets of the Roanoke Valley

Randy Martin in memory of Raby and Evie Nichols and M.J. Williams

Randy Nichols in memory of mom, dad, Sunnie and Beau

Margaret McClung in honor of 1st Wednesday Bridge Club friends

Frances Mills in memory of Jane Ambrose-Cosby

Marcella M. Murray in honor of all military, EMS, police, firemen and women

Marcella M. Murray in honor of and in memory of loved ones here and loved ones passed

David and Mary Ann Osborne in memory of Virginia Osborne

Bob and Jeanne Pitner

Don and Judi Race in memory of our parents

Martin Graham Ricketts

The Roanoke Times employees

Tom and Margie Runions

Jeffrey and Marianne Sandborg in honor of Second Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir

Ed and Carol Saunders in honor of Janet, Josh and Holden Harris

Ed and Carol Saunders in memory of David Saunders

John and Peggy Spyhalski

Sandra (Sonnie) Stafford in memory of Dr. William D. Stafford and Jacob Roe

Linda St. Clair in memory of Howard and Kathleen St. Clair

Gari Stephenson in memory of “Stevi”

Patsy Testerman and Carolyn Huddle in memory of Lena Testerman

Matthew and Toni Thomas in memory of Perry M. Creasy, Jean F. Creasy and Rayburn Creasy

Richard Thomas in memory of Pretty Girl

John VanLuik

Carolyn V. Via in honor of twins, Bonnie Elliot and Brenda Underwood

Mary Ann Ward

Richard Watkins in memory of Lera Watkins and Martha Randall

Joyce Waugh in memory of Tom Waugh

Jim Wightman in memory of Ralph Edwards

Lawrence Williams in memory of Sonya Williams

Tom Woods

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments