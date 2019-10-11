The dust is about to settle.
After about two years of construction along a one-mile stretch of 10th Street Northwest that has reduced it to a gravel road for much of that time, paving is set to begin this week on the last completely unpaved section of the project.
Overall, however, the project is now expected to take four to six weeks longer than the planned completion date of Nov. 1.
“It should wrap up sometime in December,” said Jason Bond, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem Division. “We’ve been talking to the contractor, working with the contractor, making sure that’s going to happen.”
There’s still one major caveat: a rash of unseasonably cold weather could push completion of the paving into the spring.
Bond said there’s no particular reason for the delay on the roughly $40 million project. Work on what is the second phase of the 10th Street project, between Andrews Road and Williamson Road, was expected from the beginning to take until this fall.
But the work has involved replacing and realigning a snarl of utilities beneath the roadway, which is a major utilities corridor. Above-ground telecommunications and power lines also were moved and/or replaced.
“I don’t think they ever really recovered from the utility delays earlier in the project,” Bond said.
Residents along and near that part of 10th Street ran out of patience for the work long ago. In recent months they’ve been vocal in their complaints about the constant dust on their cars and in their homes and damage to their cars from driving on the gravel road pockmarked with potholes.
While VDOT has said the contractor, Hillsville-based DLB Enterprises, can progress on the project as they like under the contract, affected residents complain that there have been too many days with little to no work apparent. They believe the work has taken longer than necessary.
Those with longer memories perhaps thought work would never begin. Newspaper archives show discussions about work on 10th Street date to the 1960s. Roanoke officials first made an agreement with VDOT to do the work in 1973. It was another 20 years before design work began, followed by revisions that scaled down the plan from four lanes to keeping the two lanes it originally was.
Work didn’t begin on the first phase until 2016, and it’s long been finished.
The second phase, which was encumbered by all the utility work, was far more complicated, but is finally nearing its end.
The stretch between Greenhurst Avenue and Williamson has had rough asphalt bed for a while, still awaiting the smooth top layer. But in recent months much of the concrete work in that area has been completed. That includes curbs and gutters and sidewalks and the planting of trees between the curbs and sidewalks.
Here’s what’s left to do:
- Between Greenhurst and Williamson, some Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant corners remain to be installed in the sidewalks, along with steps to private sidewalks and some driveways.
- From Andrews to Greenhurst, much of the concrete work is completed, but gaps remain.
- In that same stretch, the last of manholes in the road were raised last week in advance of paving.
- This week, the paving work is slated to start with a base layer of stone, followed by base and intermediate layers of asphalt.
- Once that’s done the top layer of asphalt will be laid down over the entire phase, from Williamson to Andrews.
- In addition, new signals at Williamson and the intersection at Hunt Avenue must be turned on and tested.
Weather poses the primary threat for further delay. Asphalt makers cease production during the winter months, so if the paving isn’t done this fall, it won’t be done until spring when asphalt production fires back up.
A tremendous amount of wet weather or the early onset of below freezing temperatures for an extended stretch could cause that kind of a delay, Bond said.
But he said VDOT and the contractor are confident of at least finishing the project by mid-December.
“So far, it’s on target,” he said, “barring anything unforeseen.”
