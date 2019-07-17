A Texas man died Tuesday in a motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County, parkway officials reported Wednesday.
Ronald Campbell, 73, of Sanger, Texas, was heading south on the parkway with his son-in-law when the crash occurred, a news release said. The son-in-law, who was not identified in the news release, discovered that Campbell was not behind him anymore and tried unsuccessfully to find him. The son-in-law then rode to the sheriff's department and deputies and parkway rangers began a search.
By 7 p.m., searchers found Sanger and his motorcycle about 30 feet down an embankment near the parkway's Milepost 168.4, the news release said. That location is just north of the Rocky Knob Visitor Center and near Tuggle Gap, where Virginia 8 crosses the parkway.