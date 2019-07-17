A Texas man died Tuesday in a motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County, parkway officials reported Wednesday.
Ronald Campbell, 73, of Sanger, Texas, was heading south on the parkway with his son-in-law when the crash occurred, a news release said. The son-in-law, who was not identified in the news release, discovered that Campbell was not behind him anymore and tried unsuccessfully to find him. The son-in-law then rode to the sheriff's department and deputies and parkway rangers began a search.
By 7 p.m., searchers found Sanger and his motorcycle about 30 feet down an embankment near the parkway's Milepost 168.4, the news release said.