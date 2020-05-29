A second teenager injured in a May 15 collision on Brandon Avenue Southwest has a long road to recovery ahead of her, said her family.
Two girls were struck by a vehicle that night while on foot near the intersection of Malcolm Street Southwest.
A second vehicle also crashed after the initial wreck, police said. The collision remains under investigation, and no charges have been announced.
Both drivers have been cooperative with officers, said a police spokeswoman.
One of the pedestrians, 18-year-old Mackenzie Beyers, died of her injuries 11 days after the crash. The Troutville teen had just finished her senior year at Lord Botetourt High School. She was remembered by educators for her bright smile and upbeat personality.
Roanoke police haven’t released the name of the second pedestrian, but social media posts identified her as a 17-year-old whose family is from Salem but had recently moved to the Brandon Avenue area.
In a statement, her parents, Elizabeth and Anthony, thanked the community for its outpouring of prayers. They asked that their daughter’s name be withheld, as well as their last name, to protect her privacy.
“Our child has a long recovery ahead of them mentally, physically, and emotionally,” read their statement.
“The recovery will not be completed in months, but more so years. We are thankful for the community support and prayers during this tragic time.”
The family also thanked first responders and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s staff for the care and comfort given to their daughter.
They asked that people keep Beyers’ family in their prayers. “[W]e are all grieving the loss of such a young woman taken too soon.”
A police spokeswoman said no new information about the circumstances of the crash could be released while the investigation is pending. Officers are awaiting the results of evidence analysis and reviewing findings with the commonwealth’s attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.