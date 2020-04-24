A Rocky Mount teen died in Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Virginia State Police reported Friday.

Destiny Hodge, 16, died after the 1989 Ford in which she was riding went off the left side of U.S. 220 and hit a guardrail, then a tree, state police said.

Driving the car was Elijah Derrick Rorrer, 21, of Salem, police said. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memoiral Hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred about a tenth of a mile south of the ​U.S. 220 bypass, ​police said.

Hodge and Rorrer were wearing seat belts, police said.

