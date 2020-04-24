A Rocky Mount teen died in Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Virginia State Police reported Friday.
Destiny Hodge, 16, died after the 1989 Ford in which she was riding went off the left side of U.S. 220 and hit a guardrail, then a tree, state police said.
Driving the car was Elijah Derrick Rorrer, 21, of Salem, police said. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memoiral Hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred about a tenth of a mile south of the U.S. 220 bypass, police said.
Hodge and Rorrer were wearing seat belts, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.