There are bears out there.
Fuzzy ones, rainbow ones, a few sporting jaunty bow ties.
With a little ingenuity, big game is being hunted all over the Roanoke Valley.
“It’s been really fun,” said Jessie Coffman, a Raleigh Court resident and mother of two. “People seem really excited for the opportunity to connect with other people, even if it’s through their windows, since we can’t be closer to each other than that right now.”
Throughout the region, neighborhoods are finding creative ways to build bridges across the expanse created by the social distancing safeguards needed to fight the spread of COVID-19.
In countless little ways, people are reminding themselves and others that social distancing doesn’t mean severing social ties.
They write out messages to one another. They organize birthday parades instead of birthday parties.
And they may even set off in search of a wild teddy bear or two.
“We all need a little something uplifting right now,” said Currie Blair of Roanoke.
A hunting we will go
There are not one but two little button noses perched on the windowsill of Coffman’s home.
One belongs to a bear contributed by her 8-year-old daughter, Adelaid, who christened it Suzy. The other was volunteered by 5-year-old Donovan, who said his bear’s name that morning was Mr. Chicken, a moniker he didn’t explain but announced with the breezy confidence of someone who felt sure it went without saying.
The addition of a sweatshirt, carefully molded to mimic a bear cave, completed the tableau for the brother-and-sister duo.
“We’ve got a whole situation going on,” Coffman noted with amusement. “It’s been a fun project.”
Bear hunts, a movement inspired by the children’s book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," are multiplying across the region and the nation.
The idea, a mix of treasure hunt and community building, is tailor-made for the type of arm’s-length collaboration necessitated by current conditions.
Those who are game to try it need only encourage their neighbors to place teddy bears in the windows of their homes.
Improvisation is welcome. Coffman said a friend with a shortage of stuffed animals got resourceful by setting out a bear pillow.
With these furry ambassadors rousted out of hibernation, family walks become excursions, a chance to hunt for bears on your own street.
It’s a welcome challenge for young children, and a chance for them to feel linked to their community at a time when school, play dates and other outlets are off the table.
Neighbors wave out their windows when they see a family spot a new bear. Parents collaborate on social media to share locations or hints that can help steer a little one to a new find.
Coffman, who started a hunt on her street after hearing of the idea from friends, said it’s offered her family a venue to get outside — safely — and feel closer to their neighbors.
“It’s been nice,” she said, “just to have the chance to do that.”
'Hello Neighbors'
Faced with the wide blank canvas of her family’s driveway in Salem, Amber Dodd wasn’t daunted for a minute.
She knew exactly where to seek artistic inspiration.
“I really like ice cream,” she explained.
Amber, age 7, set about outlining in chalk a generously sized cone topped with a bright green scoop of mint chocolate chip.
Next to it, she wrote "Keep Cool," a meditative mantra certainly fitting for the times. Or, as Amber explained, just a grin-producing joke — keep cool, she said, like ice cream.
She finished off her work with a few flourishes. A heart, a puppy and another message printed in big block letters: Hope U Like It.
She said she hoped her eclectic montage would bring a smile to the faces of folks walking about her neighborhood.
“I hope they would feel very happy,” she said.
On driveways around the Karen Hills neighborhood, colorful sketches and messages are popping up, all rendered in the old-school medium of sidewalk chalk.
The idea originated on a neighborhood page on Facebook and took off from there.
On Ashleigh Judd’s block, children, including her 11-year-old AnnaRuth, drew messages of thanks along the road where they could be spotted by public works crews, school buses delivering lunches and others who continue to serve the community.
Judd added a pastel-hued message at the end of their drive: Hello Neighbors.
“It’s a nice little extra thing for people to see as they walk by,” she said of the neighborhood initiative.
“We’ve had a lot of neighbors stop along their way and say hi. And we get to have a conversation, from a distance, from the porch and the road.”
Amber’s mother, Lynette Dodd, said she felt these weeks have brought the neighborhood closer together.
There were plans in the works for a socially distanced scavenger hunt and a holiday hunt for paper Easter eggs that people will post in their windows.
Judd said it’s been heartening to share in projects as a community during this time of shared upheaval.
“Everybody is all in this together,” she said.
'Happy, happy birthday'
A flutter of streamers swirled in the air as a minivan pulled up to 8-year-old Stella Maiden’s house in Raleigh Court.
With a burst of cheerful honking, the group inside the decked-out wheels leaned over, waving and shouting: “We love you, Stella!”
Notes of birthday music floated out the windows of another car as it cruised down the street. And a friend schemed to pull off a surprise party, in miniature, by leaping up from a hiding spot in his family’s truck.
Even UPS joined in on the festive spirit, with a passing driver saluting Stella with a tap of his horn.
This was a birthday bash that none would soon forget — shaped by uncommon circumstances and demanding an uncommon approach.
“Her birthday will always be memorable,” said neighbor Jesse Griffin, who brought out his guitar and helped provide a birthday soundtrack from the next driveway over.
The Maiden family had almost thought a party was out of reach this year.
Their plans for the March milestone steadily shrank as the need for public health precautions rose and rose.
A special dinner at home with family gifts was still planned. But a wider celebration seemed elusive.
Even a chorus of "Happy Birthday" at school, surrounded by friends, was no longer possible, a difficult adjustment.
“We wanted her to still be able to have a birthday and connect with those friends,” said Stella’s mother, Cricket Maiden. "To take away that sting a bit.”
So, the family rallied, pulling together old balloons and streamers from parties past and festooning them across a badminton set they moved to their front yard.
Friends and family were invited to drive through and wish Stella many happy returns from their cars.
And they showed up. With streamers and songs. With flowers and hand-drawn cards.
Currie Blair’s daughter, Brennan, did a birthday dance for the guest of honor from the other side of the street. “Happy, happy birthday,” she sang. “I’m wishing you a happy day!”
The special family dinner was still planned for that night and would include apple pie at the birthday girl’s request.
Stella clarified she has nothing against a good, classic birthday cake. But pie struck her as a more uncommon treat.
“Not a lot of people get to have that for their birthday,” she said.
