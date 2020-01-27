RICHMOND — Thousands of teachers wearing red and carrying signs swarmed the Capitol on Monday to demand the General Assembly to fully fund public education.
Public education funding makes up 38% of Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget. The $1.2 billion includes the single-largest increase for at-risk schools, a raise for teachers, funding for more school counselors and new flexible funds for local divisions. Northam has touted it as historic. While education leaders from rural and smaller school divisions have expressed gratitude for what’s in the proposed budget, they say it’s not nearly enough to get schools to the level where they can properly educate students.
“The funding structure has had a tremendous negative impact on high-poverty divisions with needy students,” Danville City Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones told lawmakers last week. “Needy students need more, not less.”
Outside the Capitol on Monday, teachers carried signs saying “Value Our Teachers,” “Fund Our Future,” and “VA ranks 32nd out of 50 states for teacher pay. BTW that’s an F.” They said they’ve been coming to Richmond for years asking for the legislature to fully fund public education, and they said it’s time for lawmakers to fulfill their election promises.
“If you don’t do it, let us know, we’ll help you pack your stuff and go,” they chanted.
Last fall, the Virginia Board of Education recommended changes to the state’s Standards of Quality, the base requirements public schools are expected to meet. Northam’s proposed budget doesn’t allocate funding the way the board prescribed.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, are sponsoring legislation to fully fund those standards. A House Education panel backed Aird’s bill on Monday, but the tougher hurdle will be getting the support of the House Appropriations Committee, which will have to figure out if there’s a way to provide the money for what’s in the proposals.
“Every child, regardless of their ZIP code, regardless of the block they live in, deserves a free high quality public education,” McClellan said at a news conference Monday.
“We have promised them that in our Constitution. It is the General Assembly’s job to make sure we give it to them. We have not been doing that for a long time.”
A panel of superintendents met last week with lawmakers serving on a House Appropriations panel focused on public education, and they described the financial strain their school districts were facing and how the budget was a small step in the right direction.
They had a few primary demands: increasing teacher pay, lifting the support cap and providing support for infrastructure needs.
Virginia is experiencing a teacher shortage, and it’s not because there aren’t enough bodies to fill the position.
James Lane, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, said teacher pay is a main impediment to attracting more people to teach. The budget calls for a 3% salary increase in the second year, but salaries are still lagging behind the national average by about $8,000.
“We have to come up with a solution to continue to increase salary, because that’s ultimately what’s going to eliminate our shortage,” Lane told lawmakers.
Bristol City Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said teachers can move over the state line into Tennessee and be paid $6,000 more. Just across the Scott County border, teachers earn $9,000 more in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Not only are the teachers underpaid, they’re taking on duties that school counselors, psychologists and other support staff should be doing.
That’s why they want the state to lift a recession-era cap on state funding for such support positions, which they feel like the legislature just treats as an assumed part of the budgeting process. The state implemented the cap in 2010 in response to a tight budget, as well as a concern that support staff positions were increasing at a faster rate than teaching positions.
“The support cap absolutely killed localities like Bristol and Southwest Virginia when that was added,” Perrigan said.
Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, asked school leaders if local governments weren’t stepping up to provide adequate funding for schools.
Perrigan, who advocates for a coalition of small and rural school divisions, said it’s a situation of can’t, rather than won’t. He said a lot of rural school divisions have lower property taxes, but most of their families qualify for free or reduced lunches.
“To think we’re going to put that property -tax rate increase on the backs of our high-poverty families is really a difficult task for us,” he said.
Jones said a penny increase in the property tax in Danville would generate $224,000 a year. In Cumberland County, it would produce $75,000. In Loudoun County, that would create $7 million, Jones said.
“We do the very best we can, but obviously we are struggling,” Perrigan said.
More rural localities are asking for the legislature’s permission this year to increase their local sales tax to generate money to build or renovate schools. Northam’s budget doesn’t include any money for school construction.
“The state’s not stepping up to do its part,” Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, said.
The funding cuts during the recession were felt strongest in smaller and rural school divisions, school leaders said. They said it’s essential the state restore funding to pre-recession levels.
Jones said that before the recession, Danville was one of the highest-performing among the highest-poverty school systems in Virginia. Now it’s one of the lowest-performing among the highest-poverty systems in the state. He said between 2010 and 2015, the school division cut nearly 200 positions. It closed four schools in a year.
“You have very needy students in smaller classes. You closed schools,” Jones said. “You put the neediest students together with fewer resources.”
Perrigan said the economically distressed Southwest Virginia region can get worse if the state doesn’t assume its role in properly investing in public education. That region suffers from a declining population and there aren’t many high- paying jobs.
Perrigan said it’s essential the young people receive a quality education and are trained for the workforce, because not doing so makes it hard to attract much-needed employers.
“Virginia had a recession. Virginia has recovered from the recession. Public education funding in Virginia has not recovered from the recession,” Perrigan said. “That’s going to mean prioritizing public education for what it really is.”
