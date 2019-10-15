Total Action for Progress honored a minister, missionary and diversity advocate and a devoted historic preservationist and “full-time volunteer” at its annual awards Tuesday.
The nonprofit anti-poverty agency also recognized its client of the year, a veteran who overcame substance abuse and homelessness to recently buy his own home.
TAP bestowed its Cabell Brand Hope Award, named for the agency’s founder, on the Rev. Kathy O’Keeffe, pastor at Kingdom Life Ministries International.
O’Keeffe oversees her Mercer Avenue church in Roanoke as well as five churches in Ghana.
She’s also a founder of Kimoyo LTD, an organization that promotes cultural diversity in the area through after school programs and health and economic issues through international partnerships.
O’Keeffe is also the founder of Cultural Arts for Excellence, an afterschool program in northwest Roanoke that serves as a creative arts center and provides mentoring and tutoring for middle-school students.
George Kegley received the Legacy Award, a new recognition.
Kegley, who retired as business editor from The Roanoke Times in 1993 after a 44-year newspaper career, has since spent his life volunteering as an advocate for history and preservation in the Roanoke Valley.
Kegley and his late wife, Louise, had been part of the Historical Society of Western Virginia since its creation in 1957, and George Kegley helped establish the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation in 1988. He remains a board member of that organization the promotes preservation of historic resources in the valley.
Kegley has donated 60 gallons of blood to the Red Cross since 1950, and he and his wife donated the first conservation easement in the city of Roanoke on their 116 acre farm in the northeast section.
Kegley also has given time to organizing summer camps for children, teaching summer school, helping refugees, delivering Meals on Wheels and editing “Virginia Lutheran” magazine.
“Volunteerism is like quicksand,” Kegley said. “The more you do, the more involved you get with the people you are working with, and the more interested you are.”
Finally, TAP recognized Bill Tynes as its Client of the Year. Tynes grew up abused and in and out of foster homes and after serving in the Navy developed a substance abuse problem.
He was sober by the time he came to TAP for help. He had represented himself in court to get released from the lease of an apartment that was mold and rodent infested, but that left him homeless. After TAP helped him find housing, a stalker caused him to move again.
With TAP’s help he qualified for disability benefits, which allowed him to get his driver's license, buy a car and earn an associate degree at Virginia Western Community College.
In August, with help from TAP and a Veterans Administration home loan, he bought his first house.
