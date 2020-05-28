A Roanoke County police officer pleaded no contest Wednesday to a criminal charge stemming from submitting padded timesheets for hours he did not work.
Steven McChesney, 34, pleaded no contest to obtaining money under false pretenses in Roanoke County Circuit Court. Two other counts of the same charge were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Over a two year period, McChesney marked hours he did not work on timesheets he submitted to his supervisors at the Roanoke County Police Department. The unearned wages totaled $12,124.
An internal investigation in June found discrepancies between McChesney’s timesheets and the computer-aided dispatch log, which shows the officers who are on duty and responding to emergency calls. McChesney was placed on paid administrative leave at that time.
Once criminally charged, McChesney was suspended without pay pending the conclusion of the criminal case. On Wednesday, he was served with a notice of disciplinary action, county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said.
McChesney has five days to respond to the notice before the police department can officially terminate his employment.
McChesney worked for the police department from 2013 to 2015, left for a period and returned in 2016. In all, the investigation found 24 timesheets that showed discrepancies with the dispatch log and other documents in the department, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said. Harrison was named a special prosecutor for the case.
Defense Attorney Vicki Francois said McChesney repaid the unearned wages in full within two weeks of being charged.
McChesney is scheduled to be sentenced in August. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will not seek active jail time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.