A suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Southwest Roanoke a week ago was arrested Sunday.

David Stafford, 41, of Roanoke was taken into custody without incident, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Details were not available.

Last week, police said Stafford was wanted on a charge of robbery for holding up a branch of Pinnacle Bank on Grandin Road.

A man walked into the bank Nov. 18 in the afternoon, showed a firearm, demanded money and fled. No one was injured. Surrounding city schools were briefly placed on lockdown.

Jessica Huffmyer, 35, of Roanoke, who is accused of being his accomplice, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of robbery. Huffmyer is also charged with the Nov. 7 robbery of the Carter Bank & Trust branch on U.S. 460 in Botetourt County.

Stafford was being held without bond Sunday in the Roanoke City Jail.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

